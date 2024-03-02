Meghan Markle is glowing in brand new picture with Prince Harry taken on Valentine's Day 2024

A new picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Valentine's Day reveals that the former royals couldn't keep the smiles off their faces as they spent time with friends.

On Wednesday February 14, the pair spent the evening with First Nations of western Canada, touring the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre with Youth Ambassadors, Chief Nelson and Wilson Williams, in the hours after they made an appearance in Whistler for the Invictus Games' One Year to Go event. They met young artists who created the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 logo, which features the Games' logo and ties in designs from the four First Nations tribes.

However a new picture, shared by Instagram account @whatmeghanwore, has revealed that the pair later enjoyed a cocktail reception, where they posed for photographs with guests.

In pictures shared by Archewell at the time, Meghan wore the Shop Doen ‘Kensington’ Coat in Black, which retails for $598 and features gold buttons. The new snap reveals her outfit underneath, and confirms her love of a neutral fit as she rocked a pair of black Anine Bing slacks and what appeared to be a navy blue Christian Dior shirt tucked in.

It also offered a closer look at the $1,300 gold Bottega earrings she was wearing.

Harry, 39, wore black jeans with a white shirt, navy jumper and black peacoat. Harry

Meghan, 42, and Harry spent several days in Canada, meeting 2025 hopefuls and former competitors at a Whistler training camp to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

© Andrew Chin Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend day one of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp

On day one, the married couple arrived on the snowy mountain – after a 10-minute gondola ride up from Whistler village – smiling and tenderly holding on to each other before they were greeted by organizers and participants from the camp, and where Harry took a turn on the sit-ski.

"Do I need to sign a waiver?" he joked, which got a large chuckle out of his wife before she snapped a picture of him getting strapped into the equipment.

On day two Harry bravely took on the skeleton run twice, leaving Meghan gasping in joy as he made it safely back to the finish line, while day three saw the pair joined by Michael Buble and his wife Luisiana at a local community center, where wheelchair curling events will take place.

Harry and Michael were seen ribbing each other as they took a turn in the chair, while Harry later told HELLO! that the sliding of the stone was easier.