Prince Harry and Meghan Markle play musical instruments during Invictus Games day three

The Invictus Games 2025 are well underway, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex making the most of their trip to Canada.

So far, the couple have enjoyed a star-studded opening ceremony, as well as a host of sporting events including a wheelchair basketball match and wheelchair curling, and now, on day three, the Games have moved to Whistler.

In the morning the pair visited Squamish Nation, where they watched native dancing and joined in with a ceremonial dance that saw them playing musical instruments; in 2023, the Nation celebrated 100 years since sixteen Sḵwx̱wú7mesh villages amalgamated to become the modern Squamish Nation.

Watch the moment here:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet nations tribes at Invictus Games

Following the breakdast, Harry and Meghan enjoyed lunch with Invictus Games Foundation patrons before they visited the Indigenous Craft & Museum Tour.

Prince Harry, 40, founded the Games back in 2014. The sporting event was set up to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

The first tournament took place in London, with subsequent Games taking place in Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, The Hague and Dusseldorf.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best photos from day three of Harry and Meghan's time at the Games in Vancouver…