Behind the scenes of Invictus Games with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It's been a very cold but fun first weekend in Vancouver, Canada for the 2025 Invictus Games with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Pop music, dogs, medal ceremonies, snow, and a proposal – it's all been going on, and as HELLO! heads to Whistler for the next few days of the Games, take a look back at the first days of this year's event.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle keep warm in the cold

A recent report remarked that the Duke and Duchess were still madly in love and big fans of public displays of affection, and that's certainly been true at the Games.

Prince Harry and Meghan kiss during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games

HELLO! has spotted the pair putting on several displays of affection from holding hands, dancing together, and giving passionate kisses, while Meghan has often been spotted with her hand on Harry's knee and Harry keeping his hand on Meghan's lower back.

Snow game

Meghan rocked some incredible fashion in 2024 at the One Year To Go event, and she brought that style back for 2025 where she has had a series of gorgeous coats on rotation already.

Meghan wore a Givenchy coat to the NHL game

For the opening ceremony, Meghan turned to Canadian brand Sentaler for their Baby Alpaca Wrap Coat, which she also wore in 2024 for a dinner date at Vij's restaurant.

She also looked glamorous in a Givenchy coat—notably the same coat she wore in Sydney, Australia, after she announced she was pregnant with Archie back in 2018 — and a heather gray Doen blazer, that was similar to one worn by Princess Kate.

Meghan in a Doen blazer

Royal welcome

The Games are for the soldiers but Harry is the star, mobbed everywhere he goes.

He and Meghan spent over 30 minutes talking to guests after a wheelchair basketball event on Sunday afternoon, taking selfies, accepting hugs, and holding babies.

Meghan holds baby Laramie Phelps hand at the end of the Wheelchair Basketball

Meghan always asks the guests their names and introduces herself, a gesture that reminds me of Taylor Swift, but it's one that also puts you at ease.

Chris Martin brings everyone to tears

The opening ceremony saw Chris Martin perform the Invictus Anthem that he composed for the inaugural Games in 2014.

Coldplay's Chris Martin pokes fun at Prince Harry

The lyrics are the words to William Henley's Invictus,and as Chris sang, "I am the master of my fate, I am the Captain of my soul," there were tears in everyone's eyes.

Prince Harry is a dog person

There have been lots of very good boys and girls at this year's Games, and my peers here can attest to the fact that I end up last in the room because I've stopped to meet a dog.

The Duke of Sussex greets a dog after the Wheelchair Curling at the Hillcrest Recreation Centre

But one caught the attention of Prince Harry, who beelined for the service dog at the wheelchair curling event on Sunday.

Harry spent almost a minute on his knees petting the dog, and I am sure he would have been there longer, but he was guided away with a hand on his shoulder by a member of the Archewell team.

Love is the (cold) air

Army veteran James Cairns proposes to his partner Hannah Wild

The Games saw its first engagement as on Sunday James Cairns from Team UK asked his girlfriend of four years to marry him.

The two, from Huddersfield, England, met on Tinder in 2020 and have a two-year-old son Arthur.

"At Invictus, we provide a space for healing, outstanding athleticism, and in James and his new fiancée’s case, even if you don’t leave with a medal, you could leave with a ring!" Prince Harry told HELLO! exclusively.

It's all fun and games

Prince Harry pulls faces at the camera

The spirit of unity and camaraderie is on display across the Games, with competitors from nations sitting with each other, greeting each other's families and sharing stories.

The medal ceremony saw families flock on to the court to hug their loved ones after they received their medals – including the wife and two-month-old son, Alon, of one of the Israeli players.

So many selfies

For Prince Harry, it's also a moment to show off his silly side, taking part in a jumbotron moment that saw him place his hands on his head to imitate a moose.