Royal couple celebrate anniversary on Valentine's Day - see photo

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa celebrate a very special occasion on the day of the love.

The Luxembourg royals marked 44 years of marriage on Valentine's Day, with the Grand Ducal Court posting a sweet image of the couple.

The photograph showed the couple during an official trip to Venice, Italy last September.

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, 68, looked beautiful in a hot pink and red ombre-style blouse, as she posed for the snap with her husband, 69, on a bridge in front of one of the city's canals.

The caption read: "#SaintValentin [Saint Valentine]. We wish a very beautiful wedding anniversary to the Grand-ducal Couple!"

When he was Hereditary Grand Duke, Henri met Cuban-born Maria Teresa Mestre y Batista when they were both studying at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

© Getty Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa waving from balcony on their wedding day

Their engagement was announced in November 1980 as the couple finished their studies.

They married in Luxembourg in a civil ceremony on 4 February 1981 with their religious ceremony taking place on 14 February 1981.

© Getty Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa on their wedding day

For their religious wedding, Maria Teresa chose a bespoke gown by French fashion house, Balmain, with long-sleeves and fur detailing around its collar for the chilly February weather at the time.

The bride also borrowed the Belgian Congo Diamond Necklace Tiara from her mother-in-law, Grand Duchess Josephine-Charlotte, who was born a princess of Belgium.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time

Grand Duke Henri's abdication

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa share five children – Prince Guillaume, Prince Felix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra, Prince Sebastien – as well as eight grandchildren.

Henri became Grand Duke in October 2000 following his father Grand Duke Jean's abdication.

© Getty Grand Duke Henri will abdicate in October in favour of his son, Prince Guillaume

He announced his own abdication plans during his Christmas 2024 broadcast, revealing he will step down on 3 October in favour of his eldest son, Prince Guillaume.

Guillaume and his wife, Stephanie, will become Grand Duke and Grand Duchess.

© Getty Guillaume and Stephanie pictured with their sons, Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Pope Francis in September

In his speech, Henri said of his son and daughter-in-law: "I know that they will do their utmost to contribute to the well-being of our country."

Reflecting on his reign, the Grand Duke said: "It has been a period during which Luxembourg has made much progress, and I am pleased to have been able to be part of that journey with you, together with the Grand Duchess.

"It has been a quarter of a century of challenges, opportunities and hopes for a better future: of technological and economic progress, of social change, but also of many conflicts. All were moments that have made us reflect and brought us closer together as a nation. And we have remained united to make Luxembourg even more inviting and sustainable."

LISTEN: Prince William and Prince Harry's shared parenting style