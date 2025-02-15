Exclusive: Sweet gift Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given for Prince Archie at Invictus Games revealed

Prince Harry has one more gift to give son Prince Archie – model Transformers toys of Megatron and Optimus Prime.

Invictus Games athlete Michael Harrold told HELLO! that during a breakfast meeting Harry and wife Meghan attended earlier in the Games, he was given the opportunity to hand over the gifts from his young son to Archie, five.

Recommended video You may also like Meghan Markle cooks with children - and look at Princess Lilibet's hair

"I asked him what his best dad joke was, and then I gave him Optimus Prime, and Megatron, two toys from my son to his son," Michael shared.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex attends the swimming events, held at the UBC Aquatics Centre, during the 2025 Invictus Games

Michael also revealed Prince Harry's favorite dad joke – "what's the difference between snowmen and snowwomen? Snowballs," – and shared the joke his son had created himself when he was eight, which got Harry laughing.

"I told him the one my son made up, which is, 'What did the little chicken say to the big bully chicken? Peck on someone your own size'."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Harry shared his favorite dad joke

Michael, along with competitors Ashley Christman, and Jacquelin Marty, spoke to HELLO! after they competed on day seven at the UBC Aquatics Centre.

They met Harry at the center, and took a picture with the US flag, which Harry had also signed on the request of their teammate Bianca.

"We've all been signing her flag for her and she thought it'd be great to have Prince Harry sign it, and he was OK to do it," shared Jacquelin, who joked: "Well, he was OK to do it until everybody started looking over his shoulder and then I think he felt the pressure of making sure he spells his name correctly."

© Getty Images for Invictus Games Jacquelyn of Team USA celebrates with her silver medal after the Alpine event during the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler

Jacquelin was in the Air Force and has a brain injury; she is taking part in alpine skiing, skeleton, swimming and rowing.

"I feel like it's given me a purpose," she says of the Game, created by Harry in 2014.

"Training and getting to know my teammates and challenging each other, whether we're doing it online or at our training camps, it's been really inspiring."

"But what I didn't realize until recently is that we are on the forefront of winter games, and how this can be a stepping stone for some Paralympic activities that are otherwise unheard of," she continued.

"At the Paralympic level, we don't have amputee categories at skeleton and we don't have blind snowboarding. By introducing all these countries to skeleton and to other sports that maybe they would not otherwise have had the opportunity to do, we can bring more attention to the sports, move it up to the World Cup level and eventually hopefully the Winter Olympics in 2034 at Park City, Utah."

Ashley added that getting the opportunity to share their stories with Harry was wonderful but that it has been hard to "really put it into words" how much the Games have changed their lives.

"[He's the] driver to a sense of belonging and something to work toward that is bigger than yourself. It's so beautiful."