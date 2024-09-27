Exclusive: Why Prince Harry is currently 'focused on his solo work' — without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's solo trip to New York City this week led to speculation that he and wife Meghan Markle may be splitting their business interests, with Harry focusing on his royal patronages and philanthropic efforts and Meghan planning the launch of her new lifestyle business.

But sources have now insisted that their long term plan was always to pursue "solo ventures" with their joint focus remaining on the Archewell Foundation.

© John Nacion Prince Harry was all smiles during his solo trip to New York City in September

"Harry and Meghan have consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with their individual interests, but remain deeply committed to their joint efforts through Archewell," one source connected closely with the pair told HELLO!

"Together they have exciting projects in the pipeline, all driving forward their shared mission for positive global impact."

© Eric Charbonneau Meghan and Harry in Colombia in August 2024 as part of the Archewell Foundation's outreach

This past week has seen Harry take part in a series of engagements for his patronages and philanthropic initiatives, including Travalyst and Archewell Foundation's Parents Network.

At one event, he spoke passionately about protecting young children from the internet, sharing that his phone's lock screen is a picture of his son and daughter, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

He also appeared at panels for The Halo Trust, the Clinton Global Initiative and Sentebale, and at one point could be seen FaceTiming with Meghan who was holding down the fort in Montecito.

Prince Harry also found time to make an appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show

Meghan, meanwhile, has kept her focus closer to home, supporting friends in Montecito and working on the launch of her brand, American Riviera Orchard.

In the months after their split from the royal family, the pair did work together on deals with Spotify and Netflix, appearing in their docuseries Harry & Meghan, and both taking part in promo for Archetypes, the podcast produced in connection with Spotify.

© Instagram Meghan gave a speech at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland, outside of Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan are also working with Netflix

But Meghan ultimately hosted the now-defunct podcast solo, and Harry and Meghan are now working on solo projects with Netflix; Meghan is reportedly launching a cookery show with the streaming service while Harry executive produced a new documentary on his beloved sport, polo.

Together, however, they continue to turn the Archewell Foundation into a meaningful and impactful non-profit, working most recently with families and social media companies to secure children's safety online.

They have also contributed over a million dollars to various initiatives including to Georgetown University's gender justice initiative and $100,000 to the Halo Trust.

© getty Prince Harry with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2019, the last time he visited the African country

Most recently, the Foundation also confirmed that Prince Harry will make his first trip in over six years to Lesotho to visit Prince Seeiso, who co-founded Sentebale with Harry almost 20 years ago, and for a gathering of business leaders, philanthropists and local stakeholders, aimed at driving forward the work of their charity.

The Duke said: "As we head towards our 20th anniversary, our ambition has grown, giving us the confidence to bring our skills and experience in designing solutions with young people, and to leveraging our convening power to engage with leading regional players and global funders so we can add Sentebale's voice to addressing the challenges faced by the next generation in southern Africa."

Prince Seeiso said it would fill the community with "joy" to welcome back Mohale - Harry's affectionate Sesotho royal name which means "warrior".