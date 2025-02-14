Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the picture of love in gorgeous Valentine's Day picture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't be celebrating Valentine's Day together this year, with the Duke of Sussex in Canada for the Invictus Games. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex returned home to Montecito earlier in the week.

However, the mother-of-two showed off the couple's enduring love as she shared a black-and-white photo of the duo together to mark the day. In the snap, Harry and Meghan could be seen exchanging a passionate kiss as they enjoyed a meal together. Their food consisted of a burger and chips for Meghan and traditional British fish and chips for Harry.

In a touching caption, Meghan penned: "Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families.

"Beyond proud of my husband and what he's created. My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you. #lovewins. As ever, M."

© Instagram The couple had a romantic kiss

Despite being away from each other for Valentine's, the pair managed to fit in several romantic moments during their time in Canada. At the opening ceremony at the Invictus Games, the pair shared a quick kiss before Harry headed to the stage to speak.

The pair also shared a more passionate smooch earlier in the week at a special dinner hosted for the friends and family of the Invictus competitors.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The couple shared a kiss during the opening ceremony

The couple also managed to fit in some double date nights alongside Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, at Indian restaurant Vij's and Italian eatery Il Caminetto.

The pair first met back in 2016 when they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. The budding couple kept their relationship under wraps initially, before going public in 2017 when the actress joined her beloved at the Invictus Games.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The couple first met on a blind date

The couple's engagement was announced on 27 November 2017, two months after their first official appearance together, and the duo walked down the aisle on 19 May 2018.

Harry and Meghan have since welcomed two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with the family all living together in Montecito, California.

© Archewell The couple are now proud parents to two children

The pair aren't the only royals to have shared a special tribute on Valentine's, with Harry's brother, Prince William, sharing a picture alongside his wife, the Princess of Wales.

