Solo Prince Harry drinks beers as he cheers on Team UK in poignant Invictus Games match

Prince Harry proudly cheered on Team USA and Team UK in their independent wheelchair rugby matches at the Invictus Games on Thursday.

The Duke watched the bronze medal game on tenterhooks as Team USA played Team Australia with HELLO! spotting the Duke clapping for Team USA's tries.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duke sat alongside Richie McCaw, a former New Zealand rugby player who captained the New Zealand national team, the All Blacks, and won two world cups.

© PA Images via Getty Images The pair were handed cups of what appeared to be lager, and were seen cheers-ing each other. Team USA won the match 27-20.

© PA Images via Getty Images Harry then sat front row alongside former British military for the Gold medal match between Team UK and Team France. The event was the only public appearance for Harry on Thursday, who is now in Vancouver for the final days of the 2025 Games solo.

© PA Images via Getty Images It was a tight match butTeam USA fought back.

© PA Images via Getty Images Prince Harry made the USA his home in 2020 when he and wife Meghan left the UK.

© Instagram Wife Meghan left Canada on Tuesday to return home to their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito, California,which Harry made his home in 2020. But she has kept her husband and the Games on hemind, posting on Stories to share a look at the gifts she brought home for the couple's children.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The snap showed sweet treats including Bear Paws, a brownie-style cookies, Timbits, bite-size donuts from Canadian-based franchise Tim Hortons, and personalized green jerseys for the youngsters gifted from Team Nigeria. "A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones!" Meghan captioned the picture, before making clear that despite leaving Canada, she will continue to follow the Games from Los Angeles. "Cheering you on from home!" she added.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Harry will remain in Canada through to the closing ceremony on February 16. During their time together in Canada, they attended the wheelchair basketball finals, and watched a pool game for curling. They also attended several private events.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage A source close to Invictus said: "This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children. Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home. "This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage During the four days Meghan was in attendance, they proudly displayed their love for each other, sharing several passionate kisses at various events, holding hands, and teasing each other.

