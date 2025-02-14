Solo Prince Harry drinks beers as he cheers on Team UK in poignant Invictus Games match

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Solo Prince Harry drinks beers and cheers on Team UK in poignant Invictus Games match - best pictures
Prince Harry on day six of the Invictus Games

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Prince Harry proudly cheered on Team USA and Team UK in their independent wheelchair rugby matches at the Invictus Games on Thursday.

The Duke watched the bronze medal game on tenterhooks as Team USA played Team Australia with HELLO! spotting the Duke clapping for Team USA's tries. 

Prince Harry makes hilarious speech at Invictus Games day 3
The Duke of Sussex attending the wheelchair basketball bronze medal final at the Vancouver Convention Centre during the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada. © PA Images via Getty Images

The Duke sat alongside Richie McCaw, a former New Zealand rugby player who captained the New Zealand national team, the All Blacks, and won two world cups. 

The pair were handed cups of what appeared to be lager, and were seen cheers-ing each other.

Team USA won the match 27-20.

Harry then sat front row alongside former British military for the Gold medal match between Team UK and Team France.

The event was the only public appearance for Harry on Thursday, who is now in Vancouver for the final days of the 2025 Games solo.

It was a tight match butTeam USA fought back.

Prince Harry made the USA his home in 2020 when he and wife Meghan left the UK.

Archie and Lilibet received an array of special gifts from Canada© Instagram

Wife Meghan left Canada on Tuesday to return home to their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito, California,which Harry made his home in 2020.

But she has kept her husband and the Games on hemind, posting on Stories to share a look at the gifts she brought home for the couple's children.

Meghan Markle gazing lovingly at Prince Harry© Samir Hussein/WireImage

The snap showed sweet treats including Bear Paws, a brownie-style cookies, Timbits, bite-size donuts from Canadian-based franchise Tim Hortons, and personalized green jerseys for the youngsters gifted from Team Nigeria.

"A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones!" Meghan captioned the picture, before making clear that despite leaving Canada, she will continue to follow the Games from Los Angeles. "Cheering you on from home!" she added.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the Whistler Welcoming Ceremony during day two of the 2025 Invictus Games on February 10, 2025 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry will remain in Canada through to the closing ceremony on February 16.

During their time together in Canada, they attended the wheelchair basketball finals, and watched a pool game for curling.

They also attended several private events.

Meghan Markle leaning on Prince Harry© Samir Hussein/WireImage

A source close to Invictus said: "This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children. Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home.

"This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a photo as they attend the Wheelchair Basketball final between USA and Israel during day one of the 2025 Invictus Games at on February 09, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia© Samir Hussein/WireImage

During the four days Meghan was in attendance, they proudly displayed their love for each other, sharing several passionate kisses at various events, holding hands, and teasing each other.

Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry passionate kiss as they kickstart 2025 Invictus Games
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Whistler Welcome Celebration at the 2025 Invictus Games in Whistler, Canada. Picture date: Monday February 10, 2025© PA Images via Getty Images

During the Whistler opening celebration Harry brought his wife out on stage and joked that she would be singing for the crowd, leaving her blushing and hiding behind her husband. 

The next day Harry was caught on video cackling with laughter as a nervous Meghan was pushed down an icy slope for her first ever tube run.

The couple also enjoyed two date nights, the first with Canadian singer Michael Buble, his wife, Luisana Lopilata, and Meghan's former assistant Chantelle and her husband Luke, and again in Whistler with Michael and Luisiana.

