Exclusive: Prince Harry gifted bracelet engraved with incredibly emotional message at Invictus Games

Prince Harry has been gifted with a bracelet, engraved with the phrase 'whoever saves one life saves the world,' to thank him for his life changing, and life-saving, work, with the Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games were launched in 2014 to help veterans from around the world after the end of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, and Olga Rudnieva, CEO of Superhumans, a rehabilitation center for adults and children in Ukraine, was sat alongside the Duke during the semi-final sitting volleyball match between Team UK and Team Nigeria.

"We had a very good conversation with him because we need to learn a lot from other countries, and we gave him a tee-shirt and a bracelet that says, 'Whoever saves one life saves the world,'" Olga told HELLO!

© HELLO!/REBECCA LEWIS Superhumans bracelet worn by Olga Rudnieva that is the same one gifted to Prince Harry

She added: "We are from Ukraine, and he has been supporting the Ukrainian team here, and all Ukrainians have seen that and people are very, very overwhelmed.

"We wanted him to know that it's important for Ukraine to know that he's supporting us."

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex sits alongside Ksenia Ilenkiv (centre) and Olga Rudneva (right) at the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.

Olga was also sitting with Ksenia Ilenkiv, the fundraising manager for Superhumans, and she added: "He wrapped the flag around one of our patients during a medal ceremony in Whistler, and it went viral in Ukraine because UK support is so important for Ukraine.

"Many people will need a lot of adaptations after the war, including a sense of life, and that's what the Invictus Games does, and so thanked him for the support he gave to Ukrainian people."

Prince Harry (2L) cheers on Team UK and Team Nigeria

Superhumans has eight athletes at the 2025 Invictus Games, all of whom have received help from the center.

"We are doing face and limb reconstruction, prosthetic rehabilitation, psychological support, and social reintegration. We are only two years old, but we merged when the full scale invasion occurred," said Olga. "We came to support our athletes, as we want more sport activities in Ukraine, more things with Invictus Games for our veterans."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks on stage at the Whistler Welcoming Ceremony

Since its inception in 2023, Superhumans has assisted numerous patients and aims to serve 3,000 people annually through comprehensive physical and psychological rehabilitation.

Sting and Bear Grylls are both ambassadors, while board members include First Lady of Ukraine Mrs. Olena Zelenska.

© Invictus Games Foundation via Ge Prince Harry at the Gold Wheelchair Rugby Finals during Day 7 of the Invictus Games

The Invictus Games were inspired by the rehabilitative impact of the Warrior Games in the US. A multisport international event for wounded, injured and sick military personnel, it aims to aid recovery and adaptation to a new way of life, and has a strong focus on community and unity, including the family and children of those impacted.

The biannual event was first held in London in 2014 and five more editions followed: Orlando 2016, Toronto 2017, Sydney 2018, The Hague 2020 and Dusseldorf 2023.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex attending the Biathlon medal presentation during the 2025 Invictus Games

At the 2025 Games, held in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, there are thought to be more than 550 people from 23 nations taking part.

On February 24 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War; it led to hundreds of thousands of military casualties and tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilian casualties. As of 2025, 20% of Ukraine has been occupied by Russia.

Duchess Sophie, Harry's aunt, was the first royal to visit Ukraine since the start of the war.

In 2024 she met with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence and survivors of torture, and with children who have been safely returned to Ukraine, after being separated from their families and deported by Russia.