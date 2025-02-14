Royals fly in to support Prince Harry after Meghan Markle's departure

The Duke of Sussex has been joined by some star-studded guests at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler, including Coldplay's Chris Martin, Nelly Furtado and Michael Buble.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has returned home to Montecito to be with the couple's children, as planned.

Now, more royals are set to witness the action at the sporting event for wounded and injured servicemen and women.

Danish royal couple Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will meet Danish athletes at the Games on Friday and Saturday, their household has confirmed.

It's not known if they will rub shoulders with Prince Harry in Canada, but they're expected to meet the Danish rowing and volleyball teams on Friday, before enjoying a team dinner.

On Saturday, the pair will attend volleyball matches, as well as a reception for the Danish participants and an official reception for the Invictus Games.

Joachim, 55, and Marie, 49, are currently living in Washington D.C, where the prince holds a role as the military industry attaché at the Danish Embassy.

The couple moved to the US in September 2023 when Joachim took up the position, having previously lived in Paris.

© Getty Prince Joachim and Princess Marie at the New Year's gala in Denmark on 1 January

Joachim and Marie share two children, Count Henrik, 15, and Countess Athena, who turned 13 last month.

The prince also has two sons - Count Nikolai, 25, and Count Felix, 22 - from his previous marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus Count Felix, Count Henrik, Princess Marie, Countess Athena, Count Nikolai and Prince Joachim at Château de Cayx

The youngsters were previously titled prince and princess, but Queen Margrethe made the decision to strip her four grandchildren of their royal titles in January 2022, in order for them to "shape their own lives, without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation to the Royal House of Denmark entails".

Queen Margrethe then issued a public apology for the family upset, saying: "No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation."

Joachim is the brother of King Frederik X of Denmark, who became monarch in January 2024, following their mother Queen Margrethe's abdication.

Invictus Games: a quick guide © Getty Images for Invictus Games What is it? A multisport international event for wounded, injured and sick military personnel, both current and former, which aims to aid recovery and adaptation to a new way of life. Who founded it? Prince Harry founded the event, inspired by the rehabilitative impact of the Warrior Games in the US When did it start? The biannual event was first held in London in 2014 and five more editions followed: Orlando 2016, Toronto 2017, Sydney 2018, The Hague 2020 and Dusseldorf 2023. Where and when is the 2025 event being held? Whistler and Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, 8–16th February. How many people are competing this year? Around 550 serving and forming serving military personnel from up to 25 nations. Which sports are played? The core sports are swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, indoor rowing, and sitting volleyball, but the 2025 edition features winter adaptive sports for the first time including alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, Nordic skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling. How can you watch? The Invictus Games will be broadcast live from the organization's official website and YouTube channel. It will also be available on ITVX in the UK and TSN in Canada.

