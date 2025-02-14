Royals fly in to support Prince Harry after Meghan Markle's departure

The Duke of Sussex has been joined by some star-studded guests at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler, including Coldplay's Chris Martin, Nelly Furtado and Michael Buble.
Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has returned home to Montecito to be with the couple's children, as planned.
Now, more royals are set to witness the action at the sporting event for wounded and injured servicemen and women.
Danish royal couple Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will meet Danish athletes at the Games on Friday and Saturday, their household has confirmed.
It's not known if they will rub shoulders with Prince Harry in Canada, but they're expected to meet the Danish rowing and volleyball teams on Friday, before enjoying a team dinner.
On Saturday, the pair will attend volleyball matches, as well as a reception for the Danish participants and an official reception for the Invictus Games.
Joachim, 55, and Marie, 49, are currently living in Washington D.C, where the prince holds a role as the military industry attaché at the Danish Embassy.
The couple moved to the US in September 2023 when Joachim took up the position, having previously lived in Paris.
Joachim and Marie share two children, Count Henrik, 15, and Countess Athena, who turned 13 last month.
The prince also has two sons - Count Nikolai, 25, and Count Felix, 22 - from his previous marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.
The youngsters were previously titled prince and princess, but Queen Margrethe made the decision to strip her four grandchildren of their royal titles in January 2022, in order for them to "shape their own lives, without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation to the Royal House of Denmark entails".
Queen Margrethe then issued a public apology for the family upset, saying: "No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation."
Joachim is the brother of King Frederik X of Denmark, who became monarch in January 2024, following their mother Queen Margrethe's abdication.