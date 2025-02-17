Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary and King Frederik's private trip revealed
Subscribe
Queen Mary and King Frederik's private trip revealed
Mary and Frederik smiling in national park dressed casually© dana/Shutterstock

Queen Mary and King Frederik's private trip revealed

Australian-born Mary married Frederik in 2004

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Mary may now be royal consort of Denmark but she returned to her roots last week, having been spotted Down Under.

The Tasmanian-born royal, 53, returned to Hobart for a private getaway with King Frederik and their three youngest children, Princess Isabella, 17, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Mary was spotted browsing the stalls at Hobart's Salamanca Market on Saturday, with pictures published by Australian outlets showing the queen dressed casually in a denim shirt and wide-legged green trousers.

While the Danish royals typically enjoy a ski break during the children's February winter holiday from school, Mary has previously visited her family in Australia's summer season.

The royal stunned onlookers at Sydney's Bronte Beach as she took a stroll with daughter, Princess Josephine, last October.  

Frederik and Mary with their kids at the ballet© Getty
King Frederik and Queen Mary pictured with their three youngest children at the ballet last November

King Frederik and Queen Mary's eldest child, Crown Prince Christian, 19, who enrolled at military school earlier this month, acted as regent from Friday 7 February to Sunday 16 February.

The monarch returned to his duties on Monday, holding one of his weekly audiences at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

WATCH: Everything to know about Queen Mary

Mary's family

Mary is the youngest child of Scottish-born parents, John Dalgliesh Donaldson and Henrietta Clark Donaldson. She has three older siblings – Jane Stephens, Patricia Bailey and John Donaldson.

Mary walks down the aisle with her father Dr. John Donaldson at her 2004 wedding to Frederik© Getty
Mary walks down the aisle with her father Dr. John Donaldson at her 2004 wedding to Frederik

Sadly, Mary's mother Henrietta passed away in November 1997 following complications from heart surgery, when the future royal was 25.

Crown Princess Mary's sisters Jane and Patricia© Getty
Mary's sisters Jane and Patricia acted as her bridesmaids on her wedding day

Her father John later found love with British crime novelist Susan Horwood, who writes under the pen name of Susan Moody, whom he married in 2001.

Danish royals at Invictus Games

Frederik's brother, Prince Joachim and his wife, Princess Marie, flew to Canada for the Invictus Games at the weekend.

The couple, who currently reside in Washington D.C., showed their support for the Danish team at the tournament for injured and sick servicemen and women.

Prince Harry with Joachim and Marie at Invictus Games© PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Harry with Joachim and Marie at Invictus Games

They were seen at the rowing and volleyball events, with Joachim and Marie pictured warmly greeting Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Games a decade ago.

LISTEN: Inside Meghan's support for Harry at Invictus Games

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More