Queen Mary and King Frederik's private trip revealed

Queen Mary may now be royal consort of Denmark but she returned to her roots last week, having been spotted Down Under.

The Tasmanian-born royal, 53, returned to Hobart for a private getaway with King Frederik and their three youngest children, Princess Isabella, 17, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Mary was spotted browsing the stalls at Hobart's Salamanca Market on Saturday, with pictures published by Australian outlets showing the queen dressed casually in a denim shirt and wide-legged green trousers.

While the Danish royals typically enjoy a ski break during the children's February winter holiday from school, Mary has previously visited her family in Australia's summer season.

The royal stunned onlookers at Sydney's Bronte Beach as she took a stroll with daughter, Princess Josephine, last October.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary pictured with their three youngest children at the ballet last November

King Frederik and Queen Mary's eldest child, Crown Prince Christian, 19, who enrolled at military school earlier this month, acted as regent from Friday 7 February to Sunday 16 February.

The monarch returned to his duties on Monday, holding one of his weekly audiences at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

WATCH: Everything to know about Queen Mary

Mary's family

Mary is the youngest child of Scottish-born parents, John Dalgliesh Donaldson and Henrietta Clark Donaldson. She has three older siblings – Jane Stephens, Patricia Bailey and John Donaldson.

© Getty Mary walks down the aisle with her father Dr. John Donaldson at her 2004 wedding to Frederik

Sadly, Mary's mother Henrietta passed away in November 1997 following complications from heart surgery, when the future royal was 25.

© Getty Mary's sisters Jane and Patricia acted as her bridesmaids on her wedding day

Her father John later found love with British crime novelist Susan Horwood, who writes under the pen name of Susan Moody, whom he married in 2001.

Danish royals at Invictus Games

Frederik's brother, Prince Joachim and his wife, Princess Marie, flew to Canada for the Invictus Games at the weekend.

The couple, who currently reside in Washington D.C., showed their support for the Danish team at the tournament for injured and sick servicemen and women.

© PA Images via Getty Images Prince Harry with Joachim and Marie at Invictus Games

They were seen at the rowing and volleyball events, with Joachim and Marie pictured warmly greeting Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Games a decade ago.

LISTEN: Inside Meghan's support for Harry at Invictus Games