King Frederik and Queen Mary take family holiday with all four children - who's stepping in?

King Frederik and Queen Mary marked the first year of Frederik's reign on Tuesday, and now the Danish couple are enjoying some quality time with their four children.

It was confirmed by the palace via Danish newspaper BILLED-BLADET – "The royal family is on a private stay abroad over the weekend."

Frederik, 56, and Mary, 52, are parents to Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 17, and 14-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

It's not known where the couple and their children have travelled to, however in the past, the family-of-six have enjoyed skiing holidays in Switzerland at this time of year.

Australian-born Mary has also been known to visit her family in Tasmania during their summer months.

It comes after Frederik and Mary spent some time together out of the country last weekend, with their son and heir, Christian, acting as regent in his father's absence.

But given that Christian has joined his family on their trip this weekend – who has stepped up while King Frederik is away?

© Getty The family is on a private trip abroad

The Danish royal palace has confirmed via their calendar on their website that Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, 84, is acting as regent from Friday to Sunday.

Margrethe abdicated in favour of her son on 14 January 2024, bringing her 52-year reign to an end.

© Getty Queen Margrethe is acting as regent in her son's absence

The former Danish monarch still conducts public engagements and joined Frederik, Mary and their children at Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus for Christmas last month.

© Instagram / detdanskekongehus Queen Margrethe with Frederik, Mary and their four children at Christmas

Queen Mary was last seen publicly as she hosted the New Year's receptions with her husband earlier this month, while Frederik has conducted a number of audiences at the palace this week.

© Getty Mary and Frederik hosted a number of New Year's receptions earlier this month

To mark the year anniversary of his reign, the palace shared some unseen images of Frederik getting ready in his naval uniform as he prepared to be proclaimed king at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

A moving behind-the-scenes video showing an emotional Frederik as he prepared to walk out onto the palace balcony was also released.

Watch below…

WATCH: Christian and Isabella blow kisses to King Frederik

The footage showed Christian and Isabella blowing their father kisses and Mary hugging her sister, Jane Stephens, during the historic moment.

Frederik and Mary will be among the royals to mark the 80th anniversary since the liberation of Auschwitz in Poland, alongside King Charles, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands on 27 January.

