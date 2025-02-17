Princess Kate's personal holiday photos revealed amid Caribbean family break

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly enjoying some quality time with their children during a family holiday over the February half-term break.

Prince William, Kate and their three children have flown to their favourite Caribbean island of Mustique.

The privately-owned island has a strict no-fly zone, affording guests and residents complete privacy.

The couple have shared some rare photographs from their personal holidays throughout the years, including a previous trip to Mustique, which coincided with Prince George's sixth birthday in 2019.

The Waleses reportedly stayed in a £27,000-a-week luxury villa during their holiday, with William and Kate sharing a snap of the young Prince on holiday as an official image.

It showed George dressed in a green polo top and blue and white striped shorts as he smiled at the camera. In the background, foliage could be seen along with what appeared to be a sandy beach.

In 2021, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took George, Charlotte and Louis to Jordan, where Kate lived for a brief period during her childhood.

The royals' holiday was revealed as Kensington Palace shared a photograph of the family-of-five in Petra for their 2021 Christmas card.

Kate also released a snap of her husband and three children grinning and laughing at the camera to mark Father's Day in 2022.

William and George matched in khaki outfits, while Louis, clad in a striped top, giggled as he sat on his father's shoulders.

Meanwhile, Charlotte, wearing a navy and white checked dress, appeared to be fits in laughter at her mother behind the camera.

Back in 2016, Kensington Palace released some adorable photographs of William and Kate on their first family holiday with George, then two, and baby Charlotte.

© Getty Images The royal couple travelled to the French Alps with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2016

The snaps, taken by Press Association photographer John Stillwell, showed the royal children playing in the snow during a skiing holiday to the French Alps.

© Getty Images Prince William saw the funny side of Kate's antics

Other shots saw William and Kate laughing as they threw snowballs at one another.

WATCH: Where the royals love to holiday

More personal than ever

The Princess of Wales has had a difficult year amid her treatment and recovery from cancer, with Kate confirming in January that she is in remission from the disease.

The future Queen only made a handful of public appearances in 2024 because of her health battle and is gradually making a return to her royal duties.

© Getty Kate visited HMP Styal last week

But on the few instances we heard from the Princess last year, she was more personal than ever, and directly addressed the public as she announced her cancer diagnosis and gave updates in two very emotive video messages.

As she announced the end of her chemotherapy treatment, Kate was seen playing outdoors in the woodlands and on the beach with her family in moving home footage, shot by Will Warr.

WATCH: Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy

And William and Kate have been more affectionate publicly together, with the video showing the Prince kissing his wife and holding hands.

© Will Warr The couple shared this sweet photo of William kissing Kate on Valentine's Day

In a royal first, the couple publicly marked Valentine's Day and in a heartfelt birthday tribute for Kate's 43rd birthday on 9 January, William wrote: "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

LISTEN: Playing the royal Trump card