Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry attends 2025 Invictus Closing Ceremony — best pictures
Subscribe
Prince Harry attends 2025 Invictus Closing Ceremony — best pictures
The Duke of Sussex attending the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada. Picture date: Saturday February 15, 2025© PA Images via Getty Images

Prince Harry attends 2025 Invictus Closing Ceremony — best pictures

The closing ceremony will see speeches from Prince Harry and Justin Trudeau

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The 2025 Invictus Games has come to a close after a powerful, emotional and inspiring week.

The closing ceremony will see speeches from Prince Harry and Justin Trudeau, and performances from Jelly Roll and the War and Treaty.

There will also be a flag ceremony that will see the captains of the 23 competing nations receive their participation medals from the Duke, as well as the passing of the Invictus flag from Vancouver, Canada to Birmingham, England, where the 2027 Games will be held.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex seen at the Bronze & Gold Wheelchair Rugby Finals during Day 7 of the Invictus Games 2025 at the Vancouver Convention Centre on February 13, 2025© Invictus Games Foundation via Ge
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex seen at the Gold Wheelchair Rugby Finals during Day 7 of the Invictus Games

Below, find all the best pictures and moments from the evening...

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More