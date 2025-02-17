Prince Harry attends 2025 Invictus Closing Ceremony — best pictures

The 2025 Invictus Games has come to a close after a powerful, emotional and inspiring week.

The closing ceremony will see speeches from Prince Harry and Justin Trudeau, and performances from Jelly Roll and the War and Treaty.

There will also be a flag ceremony that will see the captains of the 23 competing nations receive their participation medals from the Duke, as well as the passing of the Invictus flag from Vancouver, Canada to Birmingham, England, where the 2027 Games will be held.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex seen at the Gold Wheelchair Rugby Finals during Day 7 of the Invictus Games

Below, find all the best pictures and moments from the evening...