The special meaning behind the name of King Charles' new family addition

King Charles recently welcomed a new four-legged friend into the royal household - a Lagotto Romagnolo named Snuff.

This marks the King's first canine companion in over two decades, following the passing of his beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Tigga, in 2002.

© Getty Images King Charles has welcomed a new pet dog

But why the name Snuff? According to The Sun, the breed is renowned for its truffle-hunting abilities. Coincidentally, Charles himself is an avid mushroom forager, making Snuff the perfect companion for his countryside pursuits.

Originating from the Delta del Po in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, these dogs were initially used as water retrievers. Over time, they became specialised in searching for truffles, thanks to their keen sense of smell and sharp intelligence.

King Charles is reportedly smitten with Snuff, who has already made a significant impression on the royal household. The King has a longstanding affection for dogs, and Snuff's presence is no doubt expected to bring some joy and companionship.

© PA Images via Getty Images The King's dog Beth died last year

In related news, Queen Camilla recently adopted a rescue puppy named Moley. Her Majesty, 77, made the revelation during a solo visit to Canterbury on Tuesday, where she unveiled a statue of Canterbury-born writer Aphra Behn and visited the Beaney House of Art & Knowledge.

While meeting a partially-sighted museum group, the Queen bent down to stroke a golden retriever guide dog and explained how she'd just got a new eight-week-old rescue puppy called Moley who looks "just like a mole."

WATCH: The Royal Family's Dogs

It's believed the female dog is from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and was born on Boxing Day. When asked what breed it is, Camilla replied: "You may well ask. A bit of everything. It's a rescue dog."

Moley's mother is understood to be half Jack Russell, half unknown - while her father's breed is unknown. In November last year, King Charles and Queen Camilla revealed that their beloved dog, Beth, had sadly died.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla is a huge fan of dogs

News of Beth's passing was announced on social media by the palace in a touching statement that read: "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen's much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire."