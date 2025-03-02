King Charles smiles and waves as he's pictured in Sandringham during church outing

King Charles was pictured smiling and waving at royal well-wishers on Sunday as he stepped out to attend a church service in Sandringham.

The monarch, 76, headed to St Mary Magdalene Church which is located on Charles's Sandringham property. It's thought that the father-of-two made a solo trip, as he was photographed without his wife Queen Camilla.

© Geoff Robinson His majesty was pictured smiling and waving

Upon arrival, His Majesty was greeted by Canon Paul Williams, with the pair pausing to shake hands and exchange a few words.

For the crisp morning outing, Charles donned a longline winter coat in a smart caramel hue which he teamed with some smart tailored trousers and some suede brogues.

© Geoff Robinson King Charles wrapped up warm in a caramel-hued winter coat

The 16th-century church plays host to many members of the royal family on Christmas Day. While the royals used to travel to Windsor for the festive period, Sandringham has since become the default spot for Christmas celebrations.

© Geoff Robinson King Charles headed to a church service on his Sandringham estate

The Sandringham Estate boasts 20,000 acres of land, making it the second largest royally-owned residence behind Balmoral Castle in Scotland, which has 50,000.

Queen Elizabeth II's grandfather, George VI, described the property as, "the place I love better than anywhere else in the world", and the monarch recorded the first Christmas broadcast there in 1932.

It's also where Charles recuperated after receiving his first cancer treatment last year.

New furry additions

King Charles and Queen Camilla recently welcomed two new furry additions into their home. Earlier this week during a visit to Canterbury, Her Majesty announced that she'd adopted a female rescue puppy called Moley because she looks "just like a mole". It's believed the dog is from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and was born on Boxing Day.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla adores dogs

When asked about its breed, Camilla replied: "You may well ask. A bit of everything. It's a rescue dog." Moley's mother is understood to be half Jack Russell, half unknown—while her father's breed is unknown. Take a look in the video below...

And according to The Sun, Charles further expanded their canine clan when he welcomed a new truffle-hunting spaniel named Snuff. The publication reported that Snuff is of the Lagotto Romagnolo variety, historically from around the Ravenna region of Northern Italy.

Their shared puppy joy comes after the passing of Queen Camilla's beloved dog Beth, who died in November.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla visited Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2020 with her pet dog Beth

At the time, the palace shared an official statement which read: "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen's much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire."