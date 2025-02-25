Queen Camilla welcomes new addition to royal family following heartbreak

Queen Camilla has revealed that she's adopted an adorable new family member in the form of a rescue pup!

Her Majesty, 77, made the revelation during a solo visit to Canterbury on Tuesday, where she unveiled a statue of Canterbury-born writer Aphra Behn and visited the Beaney House of Art & Knowledge.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla spoke about her new rescue puppy

While meeting a partially-sighted museum group, King Charles's wife bent down to stroke a golden retriever guide dog and explained how she'd just got a new eight-week-old rescue puppy called Moley because he looks "just like a mole."

In November last year, King Charles and Queen Camilla revealed that their beloved dog, Beth, had sadly died.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla's dog Beth helped to unveil a plaque during a visit to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2020

News of Beth's passing was announced on social media by the palace in a touching statement that read: "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen's much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire."

It was accompanied by a series of heartwarming photographs, showing the Queen enjoying a walk with Beth in the Highlands and meeting the late Paul O'Grady. Another snap showed the Jack Russell terrier jumping up to nuzzle the King.

© Getty Images Camilla and Paul O'Grady with dogs Beth and Bluebell

It is understood Beth had an untreatable tumour and had to be put down as a result.

Aside from her new canine companion, the Queen also owns a Jack Russell Terrier called Bluebell who, like Beth, came from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla is a huge fan of dogs

Both dogs have joined Camilla on royal engagements, with the pups even making a starring appearance alongside Charles and Camilla in a picture to mark their 15th wedding anniversary.

The royal family's lifelong passion for dogs

The British royals are renowned for their passion for dogs, including the late Queen Elizabeth II who famously owned a fleet of Corgis in her lifetime. The Queen's father, King George VI, arguably sparked Elizabeth's obsession with Corgis after she was gifted her first pup Susan on her milestone 18th birthday in 1944.

© Getty Images Queen Elizabeth became synonymous with Corgis

Sarah Ferguson is now a proud owner to the late Queen's Corgis Muick and Sandy, while the Prince and Princess of Wales own a Spaniel called Orla. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have several adopted dogs and Princess Anne has owned multiple English Bull Terriers over the years.

