King Charles welcomes new addition to Buckingham Palace

King Charles has an adorable new addition to his home and is the proud owner of a new pup.

Whilst his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had a penchant for Corgis, Charles' new family member is a truffle-hunting spaniel named Snuff, according to The Sun. The publication reported that Snuff is of the Lagotto Romagnolo variety, historically from around the Ravenna region of Northern Italy.

The King and Queen are coincidentally set to travel to Ravenna in a few weeks' time; however, the outlet confirmed that although Snuff was a gift, it was not in connection with Their Majesties' upcoming visit.

Snuff's arrival, which marks the first dog Charles has had in two decades, comes just days after Queen Camilla welcomed her own new pooch, a rescue pup named Moley.

The Queen shared news of her eight-week-old pup's arrival on Tuesday when she visited Canterbury to unveil a statue of Canterbury-born writer Aphra Behn and visit the Beaney House of Art & Knowledge.

The Queen was talking to a partially sighted museum group when she bent down to stroke a golden retriever guide dog. As she did, she revealed she had just welcomed a new eight-week-old rescue puppy who looks "just like a mole." See the moment in the video below...

It is believed the female dog is from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and was born on Boxing Day.

When asked what breed it is, Camilla replied: "You may well ask. A bit of everything. It's a rescue dog." Moley's mother is understood to be half Jack Russell, half unknown—while her father's breed is unknown.

The latest additions to the King and Queen's household follow the passing of their beloved dog Beth, who died in November.

The palace shared an official statement marking the sad loss. It read: "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen's much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire."

It is understood Beth had an untreatable tumour and had to be put down as a result.

The touching post featured special photos of Beth, including one showing her walking in the Highlands with Charles and Camilla, as well as one of her meeting the late Paul O'Grady.

The Queen also owns a Jack Russell Terrier called Bluebell who, like Beth and Moley, came from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.