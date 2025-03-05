Princess Anne steps in for King Charles during significant royal duty

The Princess Royal travelled up to Scotland on Tuesday for a very significant ceremony.

The King's sister, 74, held an investiture at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, on behalf of the monarch.

Princess Anne donned her traditional naval uniform with gold trimming as she handed out honours to recipients at the royal family's official Scottish residence.

It marked the first investiture ceremony of the year at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Around 30 Investitures are held each year, and over sixty recipients attend each ceremony, which are typically held at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

Investitures also happen occasionally at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, or overseas during State or Royal visits.

The duty usually falls to the King, the Princess Royal or the Prince of Wales.

Charles, 76, had another royal engagement on Tuesday as he visited the Royal Navy's flagship ahead of its deployment to the other side of the world.

The King flew to HMS Prince of Wales in the English Channel, where he spoke to sailors and expressed his "heartfelt gratitude" for their service.

He also watched as F-35B fighter jets carried out landing exercises on the deck of the 65,000-tonne Portsmouth-based carrier.

Charles was visiting in his role as the Honorary Commodore-in-Chief Aircraft Carriers – marking the first time in nearly 40 years that a reigning monarch has visited a Royal Navy warship at sea.

His trip came during the closing stages of crew's intensive training before setting sail for Japan on a mission to deepen the UK's defence partnerships and promote security and stability.

The monarch told personnel: "As you prepare to set sail as the flagship of the UK Carrier Strike Group, building on the success of HMS Queen Elizabeth's inaugural deployment in 2021, I just wanted to express, on behalf of the nation, my heartfelt gratitude for the extraordinarily valuable contributions and personal sacrifices that you and your families continue to make in the name of duty.

"I can sense the anticipation and excitement amongst many of you today for what lies ahead over the next eight months and all I can say is I will be watching your progress with great interest."

After hosting the investiture, Anne also attended a Royal Warrant Holders Association reception at the palace in Scotland.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse is the official residence of the monarchy in Scotland. It was founded as a monastery in 1128 at the end of the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

It was the home of Mary, Queen of Scots during the 1500s, where she married two of husbands and witnessed the murder of her private secretary, David Rizzio.

King George V and Queen Mary modernised the palace in the 20th century, installing bathrooms, electricity and lifts. They also began the tradition of garden parties being held at Holyroodhouse.

In 2011, the late Queen Elizabeth II held a wedding reception for her granddaughter Zara Phillips and her new husband, Mike Tindall, following their nuptials at Canongate Kirk.