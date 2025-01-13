King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Princess Anne's wedding venue - and it's a winter wonderland

The King and Queen attended church on Sunday as they enjoyed the rest of their winter break in Scotland.

Charles, 76, and Camilla, 77, were all smiles as they were driven through the snow to the service at Crathie Kirk church.

The monarch sported a tweed jacket as he waved from the backseat with one of the Queen's companions, Lady Sarah Keswick.

Meanwhile, Camilla was wrapped up against the cold in a dark wool coat and a furry wide-brimmed hat.

© Getty The Queen was seated in the passenger seat with the King behind

Crathie Kirk looked like a winter wonderland after the recent snowfall in the Highlands.

© Getty Charles and Camilla arrived by car at the service

It's a small Church of Scotland parish church in the Scottish village of Crathie – close to the Balmoral estate.

It's best known for being the regular place of worship for the British royals when they're staying at the Castle, and is also where the Princess Royal married her second husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

© Getty The King beamed as he left the church

Princess Anne tied the knot with the naval officer on 12 December 1992 during an intimate ceremony at the church, with only 30 guests in attendance. The decision for the wedding to be held in Scotland was because the Church of Scotland permitted second marriage for divorcees.

© Getty Crathie Kirk was as pretty as a picture in the snow

Unlike her Tudor-style gown for her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips in 1973, Anne wore a white knee-length dress with flowers in her hair for her second nuptials.

© Shutterstock Anne and Sir Tim on their wedding day

The newlyweds then celebrated with family and friends at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral estate.

Return to royal duties

The King and Queen celebrated Christmas with the royals on the Sandringham estate, stepping out for the annual 25 December service at St Mary Magdalene church. Watch below...

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla lead royals to church on Christmas Day

As revealed by the Court Circular, Charles and Camilla retreated to their Scottish royal residence last week, with the King having owned Birkhall on the estate since 1992.

Charles will be back in London on Monday as he is set to host three organisations dedicated to educating future generations about the Holocaust at Buckingham Palace.

