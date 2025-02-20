Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles and Queen Camilla joined by royal relatives at latest outing - see photos
Subscribe
King Charles and Queen Camilla joined by royal relatives at latest outing - see photos
Charles and Camilla at humanitarian reception© Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla joined by royal relatives at latest outing

Their Majesties hosted a palace reception

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The King and Queen hosted guests at a Humanitarian reception at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Charles and Camilla celebrated exceptional individuals and organisations contributing towards humanitarian efforts across the globe, and there were some famous faces in attendance.

Their Majesties were joined by the King's sister Princess Royal and the late Queen's cousin, the Duke of Gloucester and his wife, at the engagement, which also marked the anniversaries of four global charities.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of International Health Partners, the 25th anniversary of ShelterBox, the 40th anniversary of Islamic Relief Worldwide and the 80th  anniversary of Christian Aid. 

1/6

King Charles greeting guest at humanitarian reception© Getty

Arrival

During the reception, the King and Queen and their guests will have an opportunity to view  displays on the work of the four humanitarian organisations, as well as see stories from  volunteers who work with the organisations.

2/6

Queen Camilla wearing a cobalt blue dress© Getty Images

Beautiful in blue

Camilla looked elegant in a cobalt blue dress with black suede boots, and she accessorised with two diamond brooches.

3/6

Princess Anne, Princess Royal meets Mylene Klass during a reception celebrating exceptional individuals and organisations contributing towards humanitarian efforts across the globe at Buckingham Palace© Getty Images

Princess Anne

Meanwhile, Princess Anne donned a cream skirt suit with navy accessories, as she greeted guests, including campaigner and broadcaster, Myleene Klass. 

4/6

King Charles speaking with Myleene Klass© Getty Images

Hope to children

Myleene Klass, who is Classic FM presenter and Save the Children ambassador, has spent 14 years in frontline areas such as Sierra Leone, Colombia, and Afghanistan.

"I told the King that, as the daughter of a Royal Navy veteran, I understand service and resilience. I've seen first-hand how humanitarian work brings hope to children in crisis," she said.

5/6

King Charles III shakes hands with Fern Britton© Getty Images

Celebrity guests

Former TV presenter Fern Britton was among the invited guests at the reception, and was pictured shaking hands with the King.

Fern is now based in Cornwall and works with ShelterBox to provide emergency shelter in disaster zones.



6/6

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: King Charles III shakes hands with Liz Carr during a reception celebrating exceptional individuals and organisations contributing towards humanitarian efforts across the globe at Buckingham Palace on February 20, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Liz Carr

The King was also seen conversing with actor and disability rights activist, Liz Carr.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More