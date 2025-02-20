King Charles and Queen Camilla joined by royal relatives at latest outing

The King and Queen hosted guests at a Humanitarian reception at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Charles and Camilla celebrated exceptional individuals and organisations contributing towards humanitarian efforts across the globe, and there were some famous faces in attendance.

Their Majesties were joined by the King's sister Princess Royal and the late Queen's cousin, the Duke of Gloucester and his wife, at the engagement, which also marked the anniversaries of four global charities.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of International Health Partners, the 25th anniversary of ShelterBox, the 40th anniversary of Islamic Relief Worldwide and the 80th anniversary of Christian Aid.

During the reception, the King and Queen and their guests will have an opportunity to view displays on the work of the four humanitarian organisations, as well as see stories from volunteers who work with the organisations.



Camilla looked elegant in a cobalt blue dress with black suede boots, and she accessorised with two diamond brooches.



Princess Anne donned a cream skirt suit with navy accessories, as she greeted guests, including campaigner and broadcaster, Myleene Klass.

Myleene Klass, who is Classic FM presenter and Save the Children ambassador, has spent 14 years in frontline areas such as Sierra Leone, Colombia, and Afghanistan. "I told the King that, as the daughter of a Royal Navy veteran, I understand service and resilience. I've seen first-hand how humanitarian work brings hope to children in crisis," she said.

Former TV presenter Fern Britton was among the invited guests at the reception, and was pictured shaking hands with the King. Fern is now based in Cornwall and works with ShelterBox to provide emergency shelter in disaster zones.







The King was also seen conversing with actor and disability rights activist, Liz Carr.


