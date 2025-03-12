Royal Women: Their lives, their loves & their enduring legacies as told by HELLO!'s Royal Editor

I’m thrilled to introduce HELLO!’s latest must-have special collector’s issue, which explores the lives of the extraordinary women at the heart of our royal family.

In this beautiful souvenir edition, Royal Women, we delve into the moments that have moved and inspired so many royal fans around the world: from the enduring legacy of Queen Elizabeth II to the strength and grace of the Princess of Wales – via the resilience of Queen Camilla, the dedication of the Princess Royal and trailblazing work of the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Along with the most senior royal women, we shine a spotlight on Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, who balance their support for the King with their busy careers and family life.

Bringing together stunning imagery and exclusive insights from those who know them best, we examine their impeccable style, the love stories that have shaped their lives, and their skill in navigating marriage and motherhood in the public eye.

We also spotlight some of the fascinating women making waves beyond the British monarchy, and introduce the next generation of royal girls.

"We’re just a normal family. We’re very fortunate – but we’re a family like any other. We try to do things that make our kids happy, and we keep it simple." - Zara Tindall.

From their passions and interests to the challenges they have overcome, this unmissable special edition celebrates the stories of the strong female figures behind the crown.

Royal Women: Their Lives, Loves & Enduring Legacies is now available at your local store in the UK and can also be purchased online worldwide. Get yours here.