The Queen's state funeral: Royal family to unite in grief - live updates The service gets underway at 11am

The country came to a standstill on Monday morning in honour of Her Majesty the Queen's state funeral.

MORE: The Queen beams in poignant final portrait released ahead of state funeral

Eleven days after she passed away, great throngs of people took to the streets of London around Westminster Abbey – the same place the Queen had married her beloved husband Prince Philip some 75 years ago. Many have camped out overnight, eager to say their final goodbyes and be a part of world history.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II - A tribute

At 8am, the doors to the Abbey were opened to allow members of the 2,000-strong congregation to take their seats ahead of the service.

READ: Why the Queen was advised NOT to marry Prince Philip

MORE: The Queen's very specific request for her state funeral revealed

A short time later, the first mourners began to arrive and were seen solemnly making their way inside Westminster to pay their respects. They included the Queen Consort's family, her son Tom Parker Bowles, daughter Laura Lopes, and their own children - Lola Parker Bowles, 14, Freddy Parker Bowles, 12, Eliza Lopes, also 14, and fraternal twins, Gus and Louis Lopes, 12.

Outside, meanwhile, members of the public continued to gather in their droves.

Soldiers in ceremonial uniform walk into Westminster Abbey ahead of the service

The Queen's coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the funeral at 11am.

Before the service, conducted by the Very Rev David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, the tenor bell will be tolled every minute for 96 minutes, reflecting the years of the Queen's remarkable life.

Mourners take their seats inside Westminster Abbey

Among the many dignitaries attending the historic funeral are President Joe Biden, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco and Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

Her heartbroken family, led by King Charles III, will all be at the historic event. They will walk in procession behind the Queen's coffin as it is carried through the Gothic church by the military bearer party.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will lead the royal family

The King and the Queen Consort will walk immediately behind the coffin, followed by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will walk with their parents in a side-by-side in formation, followed by their uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and other members of the royal family.

William and Kate will attend with their two eldest children

The service itself will begin at 11am and will last for one hour before a procession sets off at 12.15pm to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, arriving at 1pm.

The state hearse and royal family will then travel to to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised committal service will take place in St George's Chapel.

King Charles will say his final goodbyes to his mother

After the final hymn, the King will place the Queen’s Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin, while the Lord Chamberlain breaks his Wand of Office and places it on the coffin.

A private burial service will then take place at 7.30pm to allow members of the royal family to mourn in private and say their final goodbyes.

The Queen will be reunited with her beloved husband

The Queen's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Prince Philip's coffin will move from the royal vault to the memorial chapel to join his beloved wife, reunited at last.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.