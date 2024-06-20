Royal Style Watch: from Duchess Sophie's bridal florals to Princess Kate's bow-adorned appearance

June has been an incredible month of royal style. Between Princess Kate's highly-anticipated return to public life and Royal Ascot providing endless royal appearances, we can hardly keep up with all the most enviable styles of them all.
Venturing into Europe will also lead you down a rabbit hole of impeccable style with Princess Charlene's white lace jumpsuit and Queen Letizia's satin slip dress taking the top spots.
Who was on our Royal Style Watch this June? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes.
Princess Kate
The Princess of Wales, 42, paid a special tribute to her military role as the colonel of the Irish Guards when she made a welcomed appearance at Trooping the Colour on 15 June.
Kate pinned her Irish Guards regimental brooch to a bespoke black and white bow-adorned Jenny Packham dress which was teamed with white stilettos from Jimmy Choo, a Mulberry black clutch, and a breathtaking Philip Treacy hat that had her looking like Princess Diana.
Duchess Sophie
The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, has rocked an array of stylish looks this month, the best of which being her Royal Ascot look from 19 June.
Sophie dazzled in a daisy-adorned dress from Suzannah London dress which was teamed with a pair of strappy white heels from Emmy London and a hat from Jane Taylor. She wore the angelic bright white hue for a day at the races which fell on her 25th wedding anniversary to Prince Edward.
She wowed the week before at Trooping the Colour in a sunshine yellow number from Beulah London.
You may also like
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie, 34, was a dream in mint green at Royal Ascot. The royal stunned in the 'Mallery’ dress from Diane Von Furstenberg which featured a halterneck, floaty skirt, and tailored waistline.
Her unexpected gown was teamed with Meghan Markle's favourite Aquazzura bow-tie pumps, a large pale pink rose hairpiece, and a cream Anya Hindmarch clutch bag. It appears green is the colour of the month for Eugenie as she also wowed in sage at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Westminster on 7 June.
Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice, 35, was so elegant in her aunt Duchess Sophie's Zimmermann dress at Royal Ascot. The 'Matchmaker Linen & Silk Dress in Coral Hibiscus' dress which Sophie wore to the Order of the Garter service was teamed with the 'Flower Strass Buckle Clutch' from Roger Vivier and a floral headband from Juliette Millinery.
She cut a more casual figure earlier in the month when had a two-look day to the Cannes Lions Festival. We loved her peach wrap dress from Sandro which was teamed with flats from Pretty Ballerinas.
Zara Tindall
Zara Tindall, 43, is always one to watch when it comes to race day fashion and Royal Ascot 2024 is no exception. She started off strong with a buttermilk yellow look from Laura Green but we couldn't get enough of her pastel pink floral look from Anna Mason which had puffed long sleeves.
As always, Zara rocked chic headpieces opting for a Juliette Millinery piece to accompany her 'Maud' Anya Hindmarch clutch and Emmy London heels.
Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla, 76, looked serene in pale sage green at Trooping the Colour. She opted for a frayed hem Anna Valentine coat and dress ensemble with the addition of a splendid Philip Treacy hat.
Camilla even wore white gloves for the occasion. The King's wife also led the way in style on day one of Royal Ascot in this royal blue ensemble from Fiona Clare which was enhanced by the breathtakingly beautiful diamond and sapphire brooch from Prince Albert's collection.
Sarah Ferguson
The Duchess of York, 64, chose a surprinngly pared-back look for Royal Ascot on 19 June. Sarah Ferguson was seen in a black floaty dress with the timeless 'Kensington Knit Blazer' from Veronica Beard over the top.
She rounded off her look with the 'Mini Briefcase Bag in Royal Portrait Black with Gold Hardware' from Ethan K and a black hat.
Princess Anne
The Princess Royal, 73, opted for a far more understated look compared to her medal-adorned uniform from the King's birthday parade.
Anne wore a navy and white ensemble featuring a flower-adorned hat and simple heels.
Lady Louise Windsor
Duchess Sophie's daughter, 20, made a comeback in the recycled 'Kumiko Iris Silk Dress' from Suzannah London. Lady Louise's floral number was paired with a pale blue hat from Juliette Millinery which her mother wore to Ascot in 2023.
Princess Charlene
The Princess of Monaco, 46, looked next level when she arrived at the closing ceremony of the 63rd Monte Carlo Television Festival on 18 June.
Charlene dazzled the crowds in an Elie Saab white jumpsuit with an asymmetrical neckline and sheer lace cutouts across the bodice. The Princess teamed the caped number with a pair of molten metal gold heels and stunning diamond drop earrings.
Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor
The Spanish royal mother-daughter duo were spotted looking effortlessly chic at the Ara Malikian concert at the Royal Palace. While Queen Letizia, 51, opted for a pleated satin skirt in a champagne hue from Massimo Dutti and a black sleeveless top, her daughter Princess Leonor, 18, was elegant in a lace-adorned camisole and matching slip skirt from Sfera.
Earlier in the day they had been spotted at the celebration events of the 10th anniversary of the proclamation of King Felipe where the monarch's wife was stunning in blue satin while the future queen was the spitting image of her mother in a red Roberto Verino suit.
Princess Rajwa
The Jordanian royal mother-to-be looked stunning at King Abdullah's Silver Jubilee celebrations. Princess Rajwa, 30, was beautiful as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in an embellished bespoke Honayda Serafi gown.
The stunning piece, which was crafted by Jordanian artisans, was styled with Jimmy Choo heels and the Reflection de Cartier earrings.
