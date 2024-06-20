Royal Style Watch: from Duchess Sophie's bridal florals to Princess Kate's bow-adorned appearance

June has been an incredible month of royal style. Between Princess Kate's highly-anticipated return to public life and Royal Ascot providing endless royal appearances, we can hardly keep up with all the most enviable styles of them all.

Venturing into Europe will also lead you down a rabbit hole of impeccable style with Princess Charlene's white lace jumpsuit and Queen Letizia's satin slip dress taking the top spots.

Who was on our Royal Style Watch this June? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes.

Princess Kate © Getty Kate attended Trooping the Colour 2024 with Prince George and Princess Charlotte The Princess of Wales, 42, paid a special tribute to her military role as the colonel of the Irish Guards when she made a welcomed appearance at Trooping the Colour on 15 June. Kate pinned her Irish Guards regimental brooch to a bespoke black and white bow-adorned Jenny Packham dress which was teamed with white stilettos from Jimmy Choo, a Mulberry black clutch, and a breathtaking Philip Treacy hat that had her looking like Princess Diana.

Duchess Sophie The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, has rocked an array of stylish looks this month, the best of which being her Royal Ascot look from 19 June. © Getty Duchess Sophie's dress was covered in daisies Sophie dazzled in a daisy-adorned dress from Suzannah London dress which was teamed with a pair of strappy white heels from Emmy London and a hat from Jane Taylor. She wore the angelic bright white hue for a day at the races which fell on her 25th wedding anniversary to Prince Edward. © Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh was seen on the balcony with King Charles and Queen Camilla She wowed the week before at Trooping the Colour in a sunshine yellow number from Beulah London.

Princess Eugenie © Shutterstock Princess Eugenie chatted with Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester Princess Eugenie, 34, was a dream in mint green at Royal Ascot. The royal stunned in the 'Mallery’ dress from Diane Von Furstenberg which featured a halterneck, floaty skirt, and tailored waistline. © Mark Cuthbert Princess Eugenie attended the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Miss Olivia Henson Her unexpected gown was teamed with Meghan Markle's favourite Aquazzura bow-tie pumps, a large pale pink rose hairpiece, and a cream Anya Hindmarch clutch bag. It appears green is the colour of the month for Eugenie as she also wowed in sage at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Westminster on 7 June.

Princess Beatrice © Chris Jackson Princess Beatrice wore Sophie's dress Princess Beatrice, 35, was so elegant in her aunt Duchess Sophie's Zimmermann dress at Royal Ascot. The 'Matchmaker Linen & Silk Dress in Coral Hibiscus' dress which Sophie wore to the Order of the Garter service was teamed with the 'Flower Strass Buckle Clutch' from Roger Vivier and a floral headband from Juliette Millinery. © Getty Beatrice looked pretty in a peach Sandro dress She cut a more casual figure earlier in the month when had a two-look day to the Cannes Lions Festival. We loved her peach wrap dress from Sandro which was teamed with flats from Pretty Ballerinas.

Zara Tindall © Mark Cuthbert Zara wore pastel florals Zara Tindall, 43, is always one to watch when it comes to race day fashion and Royal Ascot 2024 is no exception. She started off strong with a buttermilk yellow look from Laura Green but we couldn't get enough of her pastel pink floral look from Anna Mason which had puffed long sleeves. © Mark Cuthbert Zara Tindall wore yellow on day one of Royal Ascot 2024 As always, Zara rocked chic headpieces opting for a Juliette Millinery piece to accompany her 'Maud' Anya Hindmarch clutch and Emmy London heels.

Queen Camilla © Getty Queen Camilla wore pastels Queen Camilla, 76, looked serene in pale sage green at Trooping the Colour. She opted for a frayed hem Anna Valentine coat and dress ensemble with the addition of a splendid Philip Treacy hat. © Getty Queen Camilla wore royal blue to day one of Royal Ascot 2024 Camilla even wore white gloves for the occasion. The King's wife also led the way in style on day one of Royal Ascot in this royal blue ensemble from Fiona Clare which was enhanced by the breathtakingly beautiful diamond and sapphire brooch from Prince Albert's collection.

Sarah Ferguson The Duchess of York, 64, chose a surprinngly pared-back look for Royal Ascot on 19 June. Sarah Ferguson was seen in a black floaty dress with the timeless 'Kensington Knit Blazer' from Veronica Beard over the top. © Shutterstock Sarah enjoyed a day at the races with her girls She rounded off her look with the 'Mini Briefcase Bag in Royal Portrait Black with Gold Hardware' from Ethan K and a black hat.

Princess Anne © Getty Princess Anne and daughter Zara made a stylish appearance The Princess Royal, 73, opted for a far more understated look compared to her medal-adorned uniform from the King's birthday parade. Anne wore a navy and white ensemble featuring a flower-adorned hat and simple heels.

Lady Louise Windsor © Getty Lady Louise Windsor made a comeback in blue Duchess Sophie's daughter, 20, made a comeback in the recycled 'Kumiko Iris Silk Dress' from Suzannah London. Lady Louise's floral number was paired with a pale blue hat from Juliette Millinery which her mother wore to Ascot in 2023.

Princess Charlene © Getty Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Charlene, Princess of Monaco attended the closing ceremony during the 63rd Monte Carlo Television Festival The Princess of Monaco, 46, looked next level when she arrived at the closing ceremony of the 63rd Monte Carlo Television Festival on 18 June. © Getty Princess Charlene's jumpsuit featured sheer lace cutouts Charlene dazzled the crowds in an Elie Saab white jumpsuit with an asymmetrical neckline and sheer lace cutouts across the bodice. The Princess teamed the caped number with a pair of molten metal gold heels and stunning diamond drop earrings.

Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor © Getty Queen Letizia donned flats The Spanish royal mother-daughter duo were spotted looking effortlessly chic at the Ara Malikian concert at the Royal Palace. While Queen Letizia, 51, opted for a pleated satin skirt in a champagne hue from Massimo Dutti and a black sleeveless top, her daughter Princess Leonor, 18, was elegant in a lace-adorned camisole and matching slip skirt from Sfera. © Getty Crown Princess Leonor wore her mother's red suit Earlier in the day they had been spotted at the celebration events of the 10th anniversary of the proclamation of King Felipe where the monarch's wife was stunning in blue satin while the future queen was the spitting image of her mother in a red Roberto Verino suit.

Princess Rajwa © Royal Hashemite Court Princess Rajwa dazzled in red The Jordanian royal mother-to-be looked stunning at King Abdullah's Silver Jubilee celebrations. Princess Rajwa, 30, was beautiful as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in an embellished bespoke Honayda Serafi gown. © Royal Hashemite Court Pregnant Princess Rajwa dazzled in a bespoke Honayda Serafi gown DISCOVER: Carole Middleton takes on daughter Kate's wardrobe in stunning Ascot dress The stunning piece, which was crafted by Jordanian artisans, was styled with Jimmy Choo heels and the Reflection de Cartier earrings.