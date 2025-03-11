Prince Harry's solo Saturday night outing in Santa Barbara revealed

The Duke of Sussex showed his support for victims of the devastating LA wildfires on Saturday night by attending a charity concert in Santa Barbara to help raise funds.

Prince Harry, 40, turned up at the One805 Rock for Responders benefit which took place at The Granada Theatre. Proceeds from the event will support the mental wellness of first responders in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, as well as musicians affected by the fires.

© Getty Images The Duke of Sussex was all smiles on Saturday evening

During the event, the father-of-two spoke with first responders and posed for group photos inside the opulent venue. He could also be seen signing a guitar which was later auctioned off for £6,900, according to News Channel 3-12.

© Getty Images The father-of-two was all smiles during his visit to The Granada Theatre

There were also performances from Hootie & the Blowfish, Kenny Loggins and Macy Gray.

© Getty Images Prince Harry met with first responders during the benefit

For the special event, Harry looked smart dressed in a navy T-shirt, a textured blazer and dark trousers.

This isn't the first time Prince Harry has supported wildfire victims. The Duke, who lives in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, previously made donations through his Archewell Foundation, and even reportedly opened up his mansion to loved ones displaced by the fires.

The couple also stepped out in Pasadena to volunteer alongside Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen. They also visited the Pasadena Rose Bowl where they met and thanked Fire Chief Marrone and his team from the LA County Fire Department, and members of CalFire and the Pasadena Police Force.

During their visit, they donated clothing, children's items, and other essential supplies to the main donation centre.

© Alamy Stock Photo Meghan and Harry paid a visit to Pasadena

The Palisades fire began on 7 January and consumed more than 20,000 acres of the neighbourhood north of Santa Monica. The Eaton fire also began on 7 January and similarly caused immense devastation.

Harry's Santa Barbara outing comes after the launch of his wife's new Netflix show titled, With Love, Meghan, which aired on 4 March. Ahead of the series airing, Harry sweetly surprised the former Suits actress with a bouquet of flowers accompanied by a handwritten note from her family.

"Congratulations mumma!" the sweet message read, signed by "Lili, Archie, and Papa." The show was initially due to air in January but was postponed until March due to the LA wildfires.

With Love, Meghan is the fifth production that Harry and Meghan have released through Netflix. It's not clear what the Duchess has been paid for the lifestyle series, but it is part of the Sussexes' deal with Netflix, which is rumoured to be worth $100 million.

© NETFLIX Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in With Love, Meghan

The couple signed with the streaming platform in 2020, and have so far produced their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Live To Lead, which focused on global justice activists, Heart of Invictus, which followed a group of competitors training for the Games, and Polo, which centred around the glamorous lives of players on and off the pitch.