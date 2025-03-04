Most surprising confessions from Meghan Markle's Netflix show

The Duchess of Sussex's long-awaited lifestyle series finally dropped on Netflix on Tuesday.

Meghan shared her excitement in the run-up to With Love, Meghan's premiere, as she surprised fans at a special screening in New York on Monday.

A whole host of the Duchess' closest-friends and celebrity guests joined her at a glamorous estate in California to exchange cooking, gardening and hosting tips – including fellow Suits star Abigail Spencer, her makeup artist Daniel Martin and Office actor Mindy Kaling.

Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, also made a brief cameo during the show.

The eight-episode series was originally meant to drop on the streaming giant in January but the show was delayed until 4 March amid the LA wildfires, with Meghan saying in a statement that she wanted to "focus on the needs of those impacted".

The Duchess shared a fascinating insight into her personal life throughout With Love, Meghan. Here are the biggest revelations from the show…

Episode one - Hello, Honey!

Meghan Markle kicks off her show with a visit from her good friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin. The pair meet to bake cakes, make beeswax candles and 'cosy' pasta - with the Duchess revealing several details about her life along the way.

The highlights include her love of beekeeping, something that she and her father-in-law King Charles share, as well as the main thing that she does to make every house guest feel welcome when staying at her home - homemade bath salts.

© Netflix Meghan Markle and Daniel have been friends for over 15 years

She also revealed that her friend Daniel is called "Uncle Daniel" by her children, Archie and Lilibet, and that he has been there for "before, during and after" major events of her life, alluding to her time with the royal family. However, despite their long friendship, the episode is full of revelations - including how Meghan learned that Daniel is actually left handed!

The pair met when Meghan starred in Suits, and she personally reached out looking for a makeup artist before she even had a publicist. The pair have since become very close, with Daniel even accompanying Meghan for the cake tasting ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry, where the pair opted for a lemon and elderflower taste.

The mum-of-two also shared that she loved making popcorn with her children, and will often make tasty, healthy pasta for their dinner which she'll then put in their lunchboxes for the next day. Despite her love of cooking, she also revealed that baking isn't her favourite thing to do - but made a cake anyway thanks to her friend's love of sweet treats.

Watch here...

WATCH: Meghan's baking revelation

Episode two - Welcome to the Party

Meghan invites Office star Mindy Kaling over to share her tips and tricks to really elevate your children's party – from colourful intricate balloon arches, to rainbow fruit platters and botanical-themed gift bags.

© Netflix Meghan showed off her incredible berries at her Montecito home

Chatting about the soft launch of her then-called American Riviera Orchard brand last year, the Duchess revealed the numbers on the 50 jars caused some friction: "It was not a ranking, it was just 'let me share them' and then people started to take it very personally."

She added: "I did save one of 50 for my mom of course, felt like the right thing to do.

"And then I just thought, anyone who got one of those 50 jars that I was making on my stove in my actual kitchen at my house, I hope they all felt like 'I want to share this with you'."

Meghan shares she has happy memories of her grandmother making apple butter, and how she hopes that her own jam-making will remind Archie and Lilibet of coming home from school. "There she is, oh mom's making some preserves again," she jokes.

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and it certainly seems that way in the Sussex household.

© Netflix The mother-of-two revealed her kids and husband love baconn

"I wake up every morning and take a lot of pride in making breakfast for my family," Meghan says. "Mornings are fast. Gotta get the kids to school."

"I find when I'm cooking bacon, my kitchen very immediately becomes full of husband and three dogs," she quips.

© Netflix Meghan and Mindy enjoyed a garden-themed tea party

As the Duchess puts together some children's party bags, adding in mini-gardening tools, she reveals Archie and Lilibet's love of gardening: "Our kids have real sets, they take it very seriously."

Talking about her sense of style, Meghan reveals she likes "high-low," pointing out her high street trousers from Zara, her Lora Piana knitwear and her Jenni Kayne sweater.

Episode three - Two kids from LA

In episode three, Meghan welcomed Los Angeles native, chef Roy Choi, into her kitchen to make tempura fried chicken, kimchi and pickled vegetables. As she prepared for Roy's arrival, Meghan whipped up some donuts, which she said reminded her of her childhood, as she used to work in a donut shop as a kid.

© Netflix Meghan spoke about growing up in LA with chef Roy Choi

When Roy joined her for their day of cooking, the pair reminisced about growing up in LA and the Duchess revealed her lifelong love of gardening and growing vegetables, giving viewers a glimpse into her stunning back garden, which overlooks the city's mountains.

Meghan's love of fruit and vegetables is something she's passed on to her children, Archie and Lilibet, who are both big fans of crudités platters. The Duchess also spoke about her and Harry's shared love of fried chicken.

While it's safe to say Meghan's fridge was fully stocked with fresh ingredients, including fruit presumably hand-picked from her garden, the Duchess is partial to a tipple. A sneak peek into her fridge showed bottles of beer and a bottle of Domaines Ott Château Romassan Rosé wine. At the end of the episode, she and Roy celebrated their culinary creations by popping a bottle of Taittinger.

Episode four - Love Is In The Details

Episode four of the show saw Meghan with her close friend Delfina 'Defi' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife. The pair prepare focaccia, pasta salad and a charcuterie board. Kicking off the episode Meghan revealed the sweet family ritual she has passed down to her children Archie and Lilibet, making sun tea. Meghan commented as a kid, she used to sit and wait for the water to "change colour in the sunshine, which funny enough is what Archie does."

Meghan sent Delphi home with the hibiscus teabags she made, so she could make it with her own children.

The episode also showed a beautiful childhood photo of Meghan looking a lot like her daughter Lilibet. The photo was from Meghan's days in the girl scouts where she first learned of her love of the outdoors, her mum Daria was her group leader.

© Netflix Meghan showed a photo of herself taken whilst she was in the scouts

Meghan's "beloved" dog Guy also features in the episode, Meghan's love of her companion is undeniable and she prepared him special peanut butter dog biscuits, which were mainly a gift for Delphi's dog Nina "who guy is a fan of."

She added: "I would do anything for Guy, he knows it it. He can do whatever he wants because he will be whatever guy you need depending on the day. My sweet guy my silly guy my saucy little guy, always my spoiled guy. He’s also my old guy"

The video also saw Meghan using the yellow and green lemon squeezer she used to make Archie's birthday cake.

Meghan appears to make a reference to her royal training, Delfi commenting "That's a strong handshake" to which Meghan remarked: "Of course it is." Delfi also referred to Meghan as 'M' like 'H'.