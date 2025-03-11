Is this the first look inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's guest cottage at $21m home?

Meghan Markle was extremely clear about the decision not to film her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, at her family mansion in Montecito, but did one of her guests, makeup artist Daniel Martin, just inadvertently reveal their private guest cottage at the property?

In episode one of the series, Meghan was seen making candles and bath salts for a guest hamper, as she likes to make a welcoming package for anyone coming to stay, and after the show, Daniel shared a snap to Instagram of his bespoke package along with a special note and a magazine.

WATCH: Did you catch Princess Lilbet's cameo in the show?

The box was positioned on a leather ottoman/coffee table and two mink-coloured armchairs could be spotted in the frame. A hint of the chevron-style flooring could be seen in the far corner of the shot.

The bumper hamper was filled with a huge jar of salts for the bath, an array of tasty treats and a posy of flowers.

© Daniel Martin Daniel revealed his complete welcome package from Meghan

If this is the cottage Daniel referenced staying in during the course of the show, then it’s the first time we have seen inside. The handy outbuilding is likely to be used for when Meghan's mother Doria Ragland comes to stay from her home, which is a two-hour drive away.

Why didn't Meghan film With Love, Meghan at home?

© Netflix Meghan Markle filmed in a rental property

In an interview with People, Meghan opened up about her decision to shoot the series at an $8 million nearby rental and not to shoot at her private home she shares with Prince Harry and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

© Netflix The Duchess showed off an array of skills on the show

"I wanted to protect that safe haven," she explained. "We're a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!"

What is Meghan's home actually like?

© Archewell The Sussex's Montecito home is idyllic

Amazing video footage has been shared on YouTube by Luxury Homes, showing just how wonderful the Sussex estate is. The family has a tennis court, a children's play park, a swimming pool and even a Japanese tea room.

LISTEN: Our thoughts on Meghan's new show and the latest on the new royal pooches

The foyer looks like it could be inside a luxury hotel and the glorious grounds are what dreams are made of. The family appear to love spending time outdoors and lots of glimpses we've had of the family's wholesome life have included alfresco moments.

How incredible is their bedroom terrace?

Their idyllic garden featured heavily in their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. Viewers were treated to adorable moments like Prince Archie playing football with his grandmother Doria on a beautifully manicured lawn and Harry and Archie picking oranges one day.

Harry and Meghan's actual kitchen-diner

The kids love cooking as well as being outdoors, and Meghan shared tales of them salt baking fish and getting stuck into preserve making when she appeared in her recent Netflix show.

With Love, Meghan: episode guide © Netflix Episode one – Hello, Honey! The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin. Episode two – Welcome to the Party The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. Episode three – Two kids from LA In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen. Episode four – Love Is In The Details Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. Episode five – Surprise and Delight Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''. Episode six – The Juice is Worth The Squeeze With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas. Episode seven – Elevating the Everyday Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods. Episode eight – Feels Like Home In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends.



