Princess Kate's rule-breaking Mother's Day post has everyone saying the same thing

The Princess of Wales marked this year's UK Mother's Day with a poignant tribute to Mother Nature, choosing not to share the traditional family photograph with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In a message to mark the special occasion on Sunday, 43-year-old Kate said nature has been her family’s "sanctuary" over the past year.

The royal, who announced she had been diagnosed with cancer in March last year, posted the message alongside a short video featuring shots of her and Prince William in Norfolk last summer.

The footage included scenes of some of the UK's most striking natural environments, from woodlands and fields to beaches and the ocean.

In the accompanying message, signed 'C', Kate wrote: "Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother's Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life."

Royal enthusiasts warmly embraced Kate's Mother's Day message. Many have praised her for sharing a heartfelt sentiment.

Reaction

One message read: "It's clear nature helped you a lot during the hardest times and your relationship with it is beautiful and inspiring!! I hope you will have an amazing Mother's Day surrounded by nature and your beloved family."

Another said: "Happy Mothering Day to you! How thoughtful to acknowledge Mother Nature, which can bring such healing a peace to one's soul."

A third post read: "This is SO BEAUTIFUL. Thank you so much for reminding us what is important, Princess Catherine."

Breaking tradition

The absence of a family photograph this year is a departure from previous traditions. Kate's choice to release a Mother Nature clip comes a year after she faced intense scrutiny over an edited photo posted to commemorate the occasion.

She traditionally celebrates the special day with photos or nods to her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.