Princess Kate spotted by school mum - and makes rare comment on Princess Charlotte

The Princess of Wales is just like any other school mum and loves to show her support for her children during their extra-curricular activities.

After Prince William and Kate spoke about their sons, Prince George and Prince Louis, playing rugby at Wales's Six Nations match against England last weekend, talk turned to Princess Charlotte at the St Patrick's Day parade on Monday.

It marked Kate's first solo appearance at the parade in her capacity as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

Upon arrival at Wellington Barracks, the Princess was greeted by Major General Sir Chris Ghika and Lt Col Ben Irwin-Clark and met their wives and other senior officers inside.

Ben's wife, Carice Irwin-Clark, spoke about bumping into Kate at school matches.

"We so often see you at matches because our girls are always playing each other, they are Farleigh and Lambrook, so I think there's stiff competition," said Carice, who has a daughter in year five – same as Princess Charlotte.

"I was just saying, they're doing so much, sporting events," replied Kate.

"Now it's getting a bit warmer, it's a bit nicer for a spectator," joked Carice.

© Getty Charlotte and Kate at the Commonwealth Games in 2022

William and Kate's three children have followed in their footsteps with their love of sport, from George joining his father at football and rugby matches, and Charlotte also seen at Wimbledon with her family.

The Prince and Princess have previously spoken about their daughter's love of dance, with Kate sharing during an outing in Lancaster in 2023: "My daughter Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap."

© Getty Images William and Kate playing netball at an engagement in 2023

And during an outing at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire the same year, Kate spoke sharing some tips about playing netball with her daughter.

Champion netball player, Ama Agbeze, told PEOPLE magazine: "Kate has played netball before, she knows the sport. She said she had been teaching her daughter how to shoot in netball, but younger people have the net lower, so it's actually very different — she's still got it!"

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis attend Lambrook School

George, Charlotte and Louis have all attended Lambrook School in Berkshire since September 2022, where they are in Year 7, Year 5 and Year 2 respectively.

The co-educational prep school boasts impressive sports facilities, including all-weather surface cricket, football, netball and hockey pitches, a 25-metre indoor swimming pool, squash and tennis courts, a dance studio, and a nine-hole golf course.

