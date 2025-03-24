The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte's 'underrated' diet staple 

When it comes to healthy eating, the Princess of Wales is known for her love of fresh, nutritious foods. However, one of her favourite snacks might come as a surprise.

The Princess has long enjoyed a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, but she and Princess Charlotte share a particular fondness for one overlooked staple - olives.

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate are big fans of olives

During a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital in 2018, Kate revealed to a young patient that she had loved eating olives since childhood.

"I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well," she shared. And it seems her daughter, Princess Charlotte, has inherited her mother's taste for the Mediterranean favourite.

While speaking with children at the LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school in 2020, Kate mentioned that Charlotte also enjoys olives.

WATCH: Princess Kate's daily diet

Packed with healthy fats and antioxidants, olives are often overlooked as a snack, but they offer plenty of health benefits.

The Princess is known to favour healthy snacks such as raw fruit and vegetables such as goji berries and papaya.

© Getty The Princess of Wales has long enjoyed a diet rich in fruits and vegetables

Health benefits of olives

Olives have many health benefits, including being a good source of antioxidants and fibre as well as potentially improving heart health and reducing inflammation.

About the many benefits of including olives in your diet, certified nutritionist and nutritional therapist Lucia Stansbie previously told HELLO!: "Olives are an underrated fermented food! While current trends focus on kimchi, kombucha and sauerkraut, olives are also a fermented food that can support gut health.

© Getty Princess Charlotte loves an olive - just like her mum

"They are also rich in beneficial omega-3 fatty acids, essential for overall health and keeping inflammation levels low."

Fermented foods are great for health as they are packed with probiotics, beneficial bacteria that support gut health.

LISTEN: How royals dress their children to create family unity