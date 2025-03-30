Princess Kate breaks royal tradition on Mother's Day as she opts out of posting family photo for the first time 

In a break from tradition, the Princess of Wales marked Mother's Day on Sunday this year with a heartfelt video.
While the royal typically marks the special occasion with wholesome family photos, Princess Kate switched things up for 2025 by sharing a short clip celebrating the power of Mother Nature.
Posted on Prince William and Princess Kate's official social media pages, the video featured a number of different natural environments from across the UK, including woodlands, fields, beaches and the ocean. Clips included the slow unfurling of a daisy, plumes of fog rolling down a craggy hill and a tiny ladybird inching its way along a blade of grass.
The footage also featured two shots, taken by Will Warr last summer in Norfolk, showing Princess Kate and Prince William. One showed Kate with her palms pressed against a tree trunk, while a second showed William walking through a field with two dogs.
An accompanying message read: "Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C."
The natural world as a tonic
Since going public with her cancer diagnosis, the mother-of-three has sought comfort from the natural world. In July last year, Kate, who is now in remission from cancer, spoke about the "power of nature" as she helped to launch the Natural History Museum's Urban Nature Project.
At the time, she wrote a message on Instagram which in part read: "I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy."
Here, Kate's reference to nature "bringing joy" could be a nod to her own health journey and how she's used the outdoors as a tonic.
In June, she spoke of making "good progress" and opted to share a photograph taken outdoors. Her message read: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.
"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."
The natural world also featured in a moving video message shared in September to confirm that Kate had completed a course of preventative chemotherapy. Shot by Will Warr at their Norfolk family home, the family-of-five could be seen walking through the woods as well as sharing a picnic.
To mark World Cancer Day this year, meanwhile, the 43-year-old released a photograph of herself posing with her arms outstretched in a woodland scene. An accompanying message read: "Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease."
The picture, taken by Prince Louis, is said by Kensington Palace to reflect how spending time in nature has been important to the Princess.