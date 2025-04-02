Lady Gabriella Kingston's new role inspired by Princess Kate

Lady Gabriella Kingston has taken on a special new role one year after the tragic passing of her husband, Thomas Kingston.

The daughter of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, 43, has been named patron of the charity Restore the Music, which aims to support music departments in state schools.

Of her new role, Lady Gabriella told Richard Eden: "Music can do so much to help build confidence, imagination and social skills – all of which are, I believe, essential to learning. It will be such an honour to serve as patron to this exceptional charity."

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Lady Gabriella's brush with the organisation was last year when she helped the Princess of Wales plan the Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey

This new position is not the first time Lady Gabriella has collaborated with the charity. Last year, the Princess of Wales previously called on Gabriella to assist with her 'Together At Christmas' carol concert in December.

Some of the musicians who benefit from the work of Restore the Music performed at the service, which saw the likes of Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean, and Gregory Porter sing for guests at Westminster Abbey.

Lady Gabriella is incredibly passionate about music, and is a singer-songwriter herself, going by the name Ella Windsor, and has previously released her own jazz music back in 2020 in support of the Playing For Change Foundation.

Talking about her music, she exclusively told HELLO! at the time: "It's a little daunting, but exciting too.

"I've always loved music, but never imagined I would become involved with it like this – releasing my own songs."

One year on

Lady Gabriella's new role comes one year after the tragic passing of her husband Thomas Kingston, who she says shared her love of music.

She told HELLO! at the time of recording her songs in 2020: "[Tom has] been wonderfully encouraging and gracious from the start.

"What's more, he doesn't complain about me screeching when I'm experimenting with ideas in my study. Tom loves music, too. On one of our first dates we went together to see the Playing for Change Band at Camden Roundhouse."

© Getty Lady Gabriella married Thomas Kingston in 2019

During the interview, Lady Gabriella recalled how she sang one of her released songs Out of the Blue for the first time at their evening wedding reception in central London.

"Throughout the evening a few of us hopped up on stage to sing with the band.

"It was late and I'm not sure I sounded my best but one of the singers added some backing, so I hope that made it better. It was a day of so many nerve-racking moments that I thought: 'I might as well throw this in, too!'"

Guests in the audience included Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman.