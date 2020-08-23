Lady Gabriella Windsor makes her singer-songwriter debut as she releases first singles The royal spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Music has always been one of her greatest loves, and now HELLO! can exclusively reveal that this week Lady Gabriella Windsor is making her debut as a singer-songwriter, while raising awareness for the musical non-profit Playing for Change Foundation.

MORE: Lady Gabriella Windsor shares exclusive details from wedding day

"It's a little daunting, but exciting too," she says, going by her shortened name Ella Windsor as she releases the first two tracks from a digital collection she has written and recorded.

Credit: Patricia Castellanos

Her lyrics and melodies are accompanied with music arranged by producer Enzo Buono and per formed by musicians in Los Angeles. "I've always loved music, but never imagined I would become involved with it like this – releasing my own songs," continues Ella, who is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

MORE: Lady Frederick Windsor reveals she sang at Ella Windsor's wedding

The first two, Out of Blue and Bam Bam, are inspired by the Brazilian bossa nova genre – reminiscent of hit The Girl from Ipanema by Astrud Gilberto – and are available online on Spotify, iTunes and other digital platforms this week to raise funds and awareness for a cause close to her heart: the Playing For Change Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to creating positive change through music.

Ella tells HELLO! that her husband, financier Thomas Kingston, whom she married at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2019, is hugely supportive.

"He's been wonderfully encouraging and gracious from the start," she says. "What's more, he doesn't complain about me screeching when I'm experimenting with ideas in my study. Tom loves music, too. On one of our first dates we went together to see the Playing for Change Band at Camden Roundhouse."

Ella recalls how she sang Out of Blue for the first time at their evening wedding reception in central London, where her performance was witnessed by guests such as Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman.

"Throughout the evening a few of us hopped up on stage to sing with the band," she says. "It was late and I'm not sure I sounded my best but one of the singers added some backing, so I hope that made it better. It was a day of so many nerve-racking moments that I thought: 'I might as well throw this in, too!'"

Pick up the new issue of HELLO! out on Monday for the full interview.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.