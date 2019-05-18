Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding differences with Kate, Meghan and Eugenie The special day was attended by many members of the royal family

On Saturday 18 May, many members of the royal family stepped out to attend Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's special day. The third royal wedding in the last twelve months, the special event saw many similarities between both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's big day nearly a year ago, as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October – most notably being the same choice of venue, St George's Chapel in Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been the only royals in recent time to get married in Westminster Abbey.

VIDEO: The couple emerge from the chapel as husband and wife

As much as there were similarities, there were also many differences between Gabriella and Thomas' special day. Firstly and most impressively was Gabriella's decision to wear not just one, but four wedding dresses. All four dresses were designed by Luisa Beccaria. This is a break in tradition for the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter – with Kate, Meghan and Eugenie wearing only two gowns.

There were many differences between other royal weddings and Lady Gabriella Windsor's big day

Gabriella's wedding also got people talking as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson made a rare public debut together. At Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, the couple arrived separately, while at Eugenie's, Andrew arrived with his daughter to give her away, while Sarah arrived with Princess Beatrice – who acted as Maid of Honour. For Prince William and Kate's wedding in April 2011 meanwhile, Sarah was not in attendance.

Some things remained the same, including kissing on the royal chapel stairs

The royal bride also chose to have three special attendants among her bridal party. This was similar to Princess Eugenie and Jack, who made Eugenie's cousins Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn her special attendants, but this time Gabriella and Thomas chose three friends for the special role. These were Estella Taylor, Jessie Conolly and Hannah Conolly, who helped to ensure that the young bridesmaids and pageboys were kept in line as they walked up the steps to St George's Chapel.

Unlike the weddings of Kate, Eugenie and Meghan, the Gabriella and Thomas' wedding wasn’t televised, nor did they take part in a procession. This allowed for the royal couple to keep a lot of their special day private. HELLO! understands that after the ceremony, guests will go to Frogmore House – the same reception venue as Harry and Meghan.

Noted similarities included Gabriella wearing a tiara, just like Kate, Meghan and Eugenie did. Just like Harry and Meghan and Eugenie and Jack, Gabriella and Thomas also kissed on the stairs of St George's Chapel. The royal couple also chose the same cake maker - Fiona Cairnes - as Prince William and Kate did. Their cake was a pale blush icing and leaf border surrounding the base were inspired by fabric within Frogmore House. The decoration included seasonal sugar flowers and shades of the lacework on the Bride’s wedding dress. The three tiered cake was made with three recipes including fruit cake, Victoria sponge and lemon Limoncello sponge.

