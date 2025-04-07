King Charles and Queen Camilla beam in new portraits shared to mark milestone wedding anniversary

Looking happy and relaxed, King Charles and Queen Camilla are pictured in three touching new portraits released ahead of their 20th wedding anniversary this week.

Their Majesties, who mark their special milestone on 9 April, were photographed next to the Neronian spur of the Aqua Claudia in the grounds of Villa Wollonsky in Rome, the official residence of the UK's ambassador to Italy, Lord Llewellyn.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace The pair posed for photos in the grounds of Villa Wollonsky

The image was taken by Chris Jackson, Getty Images Royal Photographer within hours of the royal couple's arrival in the Eternal City, where they are carrying out a four-day State Visit at the request of the UK Government.

For the special photoshoot, Camilla wore a white and beige coat dress by Anna Valentine which she paired with a Lily of the Valley brooch. King Charles, meanwhile, looked smart in a navy pinstripe suit.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace The royal couple were all smiles in three new portraits

They will stay at the stunning residence throughout and spend the evening of their anniversary at a glittering black-tie State Dinner, hosted by President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale, his official residence. Two decades ago this week, the-then Prince of Wales travelled to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope John Paul II, having postponed his wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles to pay his respects.

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla kicked off their state visit to Italy on Monday

This time, a meeting with Pope Francis planned for 7 April has been cancelled as the Pontiff continues to recover from his hospitalisation with pneumonia. But the Pope, who remains frail after his illness, appeared in public on 6 April for the first time since he left hospital a fortnight ago, raising the possibility of a private meeting with the King, who is Supreme Governor of the Church of England, if he feels well enough.

Over the next few days in Rome, the royal couple will meet Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the King will become the first British monarch ever to address a joint session of the Italian.

© Getty Images The pair arrived in Rome at the city's Ciampino 31st Wing airport

They will also visit the Colosseum, where the bands of the Welsh Guards and the Italian Granatieri di Sardenga will play together, after a flypast by the RAF's Red Arrows and their Italian counterparts the Frecce Tricolori.

In Ravenna, the King and Queen will commemorate 80 years since British and Canadian armed forces helped to liberate the city from Nazi occupation.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla will attend a glittering state banquet on Wednesday

They will sample local delicacies with a British twist, including parmesan and whisky pairings, at a festival celebrating the Slow Food movement in Emilia Romagna. The King will meet farmers who have been affected by recent flooding, while the Queen will meet representatives from a local domestic violence charity.

The royal visitors will also celebrate literary culture by visiting Dante's tomb and the Queen will make a solo trip to the Byron museum.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla in Florence, Italy in 2017

"Their Majesties will do something intangible but priceless," said Lord Llewellyn ahead of their arrival. "Their visit will strengthen the closeness between our nations in a way that only they can, creating memories that will last a generation.

"Their love for Italy and all things Italian - things Italians cherish, culture, food, heritage - resonates very, very deeply. The State Visit brings together, quite simply, the best of Italy and the best of Britain, the closest of friends, allies and partners."

