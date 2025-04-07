King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in Italy ahead of historic visit - best photos

The King and Queen have landed in Rome at the start of their historic four-day State Visit to Italy.

Their Majesties' RAF flight, which was accompanied by two F-35 Italian air force jets, touched down at the city's Ciampino 31st Wing airport, where they were welcomed on the tarmac by a Guard of Honour.

Among the British and Italian officials lined up to greet them were Foreign Secretary David Lammy, the UK's Ambassador to the Republic of Italy and San Marino, Lord Llewellyn and Italy's Ambassador to the UK Inigo Lambertini and his wife Maria Grazia.

The King and Queen walked along the red carpet with Lord Llewellyn and Bruno Antonio Pasquino, head of protocol at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development, pausing alongside the flags of both nations.

See the best photos from their arrival...

1/ 7 © Getty Images Arriving in Rome The royal couple were all smiles as they arrived in Rome on day one of their state visit. This is the King's 18th official visit to Italy, while the Queen is making her third. They will stay at the Villa Wollonsky, the UK Ambassador's official residence in the Italian capital.



2/ 7 © Getty Images Twinning in blue The monarch looked dapper in a navy pinstripe suit which he teamed with his trusty Hermès owl print tie. Queen Camilla, meanwhile, exuded elegance in a chic Fiona Clare crepe dress and black leather pumps. For added glamour, she accessorised with pearl drop earrings and a slick of rosy lipstick.

3/ 7 © Shutterstock A warm welcome His Majesty was photographed waving as he arrived in the Italian capital.

4/ 7 © PA Images via Getty Images A red carpet welcome The pair appeared in high spirits as they made their red carpet arrival. Over the next few days in Rome, the royal couple will meet Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the King will become the first British monarch ever to address a joint session of the Italian Parliament.

5/ 7 © AFP via Getty Images After gracing the red carpet, the royal couple were whisked away in a smart black car.

6/ 7 © PA Images via Getty Images An overview of their visit Lord Llewellyn described the historic opportunity as "a moment in history as well as a great honour and another indication of the closeness of our ties." A highlight of the trip is likely to be a glittering black tie State Banquet, hosted by President Mattarella at the Quirinale on the King and Queen's 20th wedding anniversary on 9 April. They will also visit the Colosseum, where the bands of the Welsh Guards and the Italian Granatieri di Sardenga will play together, after a flypast by the RAF's Red Arrows and their Italian counterparts the Frecce Tricolori.

7/ 7 © PA Images via Getty Images In Ravenna, the King and Queen will commemorate 80 years since British and Canadian armed forces helped to liberate the city from Nazi occupation. They will sample local delicacies with a British twist, including parmesan and whisky pairings, at a festival celebrating the Slow Food movement in Emilia Romagna. The King will meet farmers who have been affected by recent flooding, while the Queen will meet representatives from a local domestic violence charity. The royal visitors will also celebrate literary culture by visiting Dante's tomb and the Queen will make a solo trip to the Byron museum.



"Their Majesties will do something intangible but priceless," said Lord Llewellyn ahead of their arrival. "Their visit will strengthen the closeness between our nations in a way that only they can, creating memories that will last a generation.

"Their love for Italy and all things Italian - things Italians cherish, culture, food, heritage - resonates very, very deeply. The State Visit brings together, quite simply, the best of Italy and the best of Britain, the closest of friends, allies and partners."

It is hoped that the trip will help to drive cooperation in areas including defence, sustainability and clean energy, as well as celebrating cultural ties, as the UK resets its relationship with European partners.

Listen: How Harry found out about Charles's health scare