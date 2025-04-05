King Charles and Queen Camilla's imminent celebrations confirmed

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be heading off to Italy on 7 April to undertake their first state visit since the monarch was treated in hospital for side effects from his cancer treatment.

During the trip, the royal couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary and while typically the duo mark the event in private, this year it will be at a more public spectacle. It has been confirmed that on 9 April, Charles and Camilla will be at a black tie State Banquet which will be hosted by the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, at the Quirinale, a former Italian palace.

Charles and Camilla will spend their anniversary abroad

Other highlights of the trip will see the UK and Italy's defence co-operation marked by a joint flypast over Rome by the Italian Air Force's aerobatic team, Frecce Tricolori, and by the RAF's Red Arrows.

The couple were originally meant to have an audience with Pope Francis during the visit, however, this has been called off as the pontiff continues to recover from double pneumonia.

The royals will no longer see Pope Francis during the trip

A statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed the move as medical advice said the Pope would "benefit from an extended period of rest and recuperation".

The statement added: "Their Majesties send The Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in The Holy See, once he has recovered."

Charles and Camilla's wedding

The then Prince of Wales finally married Camilla Parker Bowles on 9 April 2005 in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall. Charles and Camilla had to postpone their nuptials by 24 hours so the royal could attend the funeral of Pope John Paul II.

Their low-key wedding was then followed by a Service of Prayer and Dedication at Windsor Castle, which the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and members of the royal family attended.

Camilla wore two outfits on her wedding day, both designed by London-based duo Antonia Robinson and Anna Valentine.

The first ensemble for the civil ceremony consisted of a knee-length cream dress and a feathered hat by Philip Treacy. For their blessing, the bride changed into a floor-length embroidered pale blue and gold coat over a matching chiffon dress and accessorised with a spray of gold feathers in her hair.

