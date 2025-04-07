Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Louis and Marie Ducruet share glimpse inside daughter Victoire's incredible birthday party
Subscribe
Louis and Marie Ducruet share glimpse inside daughter Victoire's incredible birthday party
Louis Ducruet looks smart as he joins his wife Marie who is wearing a stunning scarlet dress

Louis and Marie Ducruet share glimpse inside daughter Victoire's incredible birthday party 

The royal couple welcomed their daughter in April 2023 

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
9 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Stephanie of Monaco's eldest child, Louis Ducruet, has shared a glimpse inside his daughter Victoire's lavish birthday celebration.

To mark her second birthday, Louis and his wife Marie organised an incredible Minnie Mouse-themed bash complete with an impressive cake and a cloud of balloons.

couple with daughter on second birthday© Instagram
The couple welcomed their daughter in April 2023

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Louis, 32, shared a joyous snapshot of his wife posing with their little girl beside a two-tiered cake covered in lilac and pastel pink icing. Behind them, a giant pink balloon arch took centre stage.

While Marie was pictured beaming, the Monaco royal couple concealed Victoire's face with a baby emoji to protect her privacy.

pink, red and white balloons © Instagram
Marie shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her daughter's birthday party

Marie, meanwhile, opted to post a handful of behind-the-scenes photos, including snapshots of the impressive balloon displays, as well as pictures of some of the personalised sweet treats and the Pinterest-worthy table settings.

birthday party table setting© Instagram
The couple threw a Minnie Mouse-themed birthday bash for their eldest daughter

Louis and Marie welcomed their daughter Victoire in April 2023. They shared news of their daughter's arrival on social media where they posted an adorable picture of their little girl's foot sporting a name tag.

At the time, they told their followers: "Our little family has grown with the arrival of our little Victory."

View post on Instagram
 

In an interview with Point De Vue, the pair spoke about the inspiration behind their eldest daughter's name. Louis said: "I really wanted our daughter to have an old French name that's not common these days."

Marie added: "Victoire has two middle names. Maguy is a homage to Louis's paternal grandmother, and Lam Huong is my grandmother's Vietnamese name."

Louis with his sister, Pauline (left), and mother Stephanie (right)© Getty Images
Louis with his sister, Pauline (left), and mother Stephanie (right)

Elsewhere in the interview, Louis spoke about his mother's emotional visit to the maternity ward. "It was incredibly emotional," he explained. "She came to the maternity ward the day after Victoire's birth, alongside my dad [Daniel Ducruet] and my paternal grandmother, as well as Marie's mum. It was a magical moment that I'll never forget."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their second child - a baby girl called Constance - in December last year.

They announced their news on Instagram, writing: "Our family is growing again with the arrival of our little Constance [heart emoji] Someone was eager to meet her."

LISTEN: Why Princess Kate's fashion doesn't feature in new palace exhibition

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More