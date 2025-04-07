Louis and Marie Ducruet share glimpse inside daughter Victoire's incredible birthday party 

Princess Stephanie of Monaco's eldest child, Louis Ducruet, has shared a glimpse inside his daughter Victoire's lavish birthday celebration.

To mark her second birthday, Louis and his wife Marie organised an incredible Minnie Mouse-themed bash complete with an impressive cake and a cloud of balloons.

© Instagram The couple welcomed their daughter in April 2023

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Louis, 32, shared a joyous snapshot of his wife posing with their little girl beside a two-tiered cake covered in lilac and pastel pink icing. Behind them, a giant pink balloon arch took centre stage.

While Marie was pictured beaming, the Monaco royal couple concealed Victoire's face with a baby emoji to protect her privacy.

© Instagram Marie shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her daughter's birthday party

Marie, meanwhile, opted to post a handful of behind-the-scenes photos, including snapshots of the impressive balloon displays, as well as pictures of some of the personalised sweet treats and the Pinterest-worthy table settings.

© Instagram The couple threw a Minnie Mouse-themed birthday bash for their eldest daughter

Louis and Marie welcomed their daughter Victoire in April 2023. They shared news of their daughter's arrival on social media where they posted an adorable picture of their little girl's foot sporting a name tag.

At the time, they told their followers: "Our little family has grown with the arrival of our little Victory."

In an interview with Point De Vue, the pair spoke about the inspiration behind their eldest daughter's name. Louis said: "I really wanted our daughter to have an old French name that's not common these days."

Marie added: "Victoire has two middle names. Maguy is a homage to Louis's paternal grandmother, and Lam Huong is my grandmother's Vietnamese name."

© Getty Images Louis with his sister, Pauline (left), and mother Stephanie (right)

Elsewhere in the interview, Louis spoke about his mother's emotional visit to the maternity ward. "It was incredibly emotional," he explained. "She came to the maternity ward the day after Victoire's birth, alongside my dad [Daniel Ducruet] and my paternal grandmother, as well as Marie's mum. It was a magical moment that I'll never forget."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their second child - a baby girl called Constance - in December last year.

They announced their news on Instagram, writing: "Our family is growing again with the arrival of our little Constance [heart emoji] Someone was eager to meet her."