Princess Stephanie’s son Louis Ducruet and fiancée attend dad Daniel Ducruet's nuptials in run-up to their own Royal Wedding

For more than a decade, Daniel Ducruet – Princess Stephanie of Monaco's ex-husband and former bodyguard, and father of two of her children, Louis Ducruet, 25, and Marie Chevallier.

A happy family selfie! Pauline, in front, shared this snapshot of the wedding on her Instagram Stories. Groom Daniel Ducruet is on left with his daughter, Linoué, five, while royal groom-to-be Louis can be seen in the far back right a bit behind fiancée Marie Photo: Instagram/@paulineducruet

More than 20 years after Daniel's 1996 divorce from Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly's daughter, the Ducruet family gathered for his civil wedding as he tied the knot with Kelly Marie Lancien, his partner since 2010. The couple have a five-year-old daughter, Linoué, who is often seen with big sister Pauline on the fashionable Monaco royal's Instagram page. It was on the social media network that Princess Stephanie's daughter, wearing a pink and white ensemble, shared some moments from her dad's big day, where the groom's parents, Henri y Maguy Ducruet, and his eldest son Michael Ducruet, from a previous relationship, were also in attendance.

Pauline also shared this fun image as she posed with her father, who was once her mother Princess Stephanie's bodyguard, on social media Photo: Instagram/@paulineducruet

With fiancée Marie at his side, fellow guest and future royal groom Louis Ducruet was no doubt was thinking about his own pending nuptials, which are said to be set for the first half of 2019. Princess Grace's grandson proposed to his college sweetheart in February of this year, announcing the news on Instagram. He captioned photos of his beachside proposal, which took place at Vietnman's Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai: “Let me introduce you the future madame Ducruet. She said yes and we are now engaged #withlove #engagement #proposal #iloveyou @mariehoachevallier.”

Earlier this month, we finally had a chance to see Marie's engagement ring, which she showed off at the Amber Lounge U*NITE 2018 'Race Against Dementia' fundraiser, where the happy couple stepped out with Pauline, Princess Alexandra of Hanover and their uncle Prince Albert.