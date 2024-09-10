Princess Stephanie's 1-year-old granddaughter Victoire christened in sweet family photos with parents Louis and Marie Ducruet

Congratulations are in order for Princess Stephanie's one-year-old granddaughter, Victoire, who was christened on Saturday.

The infant was photographed in a beautiful white gown as she posed with her parents, Louis and Marie Ducruet, for a series of family photos during the lovely church service.

Captioning the post, the couple, who were married in 2019, wrote: "'Oh happy day [music notes emoji]' Baptême de Victoire 7.9.24 [dove emoji]."

Proud mum Marie, currently pregnant with her second child, was glowing in the family snaps, wearing a stunning cream chiffon dress.

Tributes poured in from royal fans, eager to leave messages for Victoire. "Congratulations [red love heart emoji] GOD bless Victoire and her family," one fan commented. Another added: "This looks wonderful! Congratulations."

When little Victoire was just nine months old, her adoring parents spoke exclusively to HELLO! about their first few months of parenthood.

During the conversation, Louis couldn't help but gush about what an incredible grandmother Princess Stephanie is.

"She gives a lot of love to her grandchild. My mother has a busy schedule, but whenever it allows, she asks to look after Victoire. When she was born, my mother often asked us: ‘Do you want to go out to the cinema? I can look after the baby.'"

Louis is Princess Stephanie's eldest child, whom she shares with her former boyfriend, Daniel Ducruet, making Louis the nephew of Prince Albert, the ruling monarch.

In the recent photos of her big day, Victoire's face has been obscured, a conscious decision her parents have made in all photos of their daughter since she arrived.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Speaking about this choice, Louis explained: "We want to maintain a bit of privacy and not expose her to the public straight away. She has all the time in the world for that, given the family she's been born into."

In the interview, Marie also mentioned that having a second child "would be perfect for me," and just months later, in June, she announced her second pregnancy with two adorable photos.

© Instagram / @marieducruet Victoire and her family dog Pancake announced the exciting news Marie was pregnant again

The sweet snaps showed Victoire wearing an embroidered pink sweatshirt with the words "Big Sis," while their pet dog Pancake looked on, sporting a burgundy bib that read: "Oh no, not again! 2024."

"Pancake and Goldilocks have an announcement to make... they are expecting a new sibling; the family is growing," Marie proudly wrote in the caption.

The following month, the couple revelaed they will be having another little girl in a series of photos from their incredible baby shower.