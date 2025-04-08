King Charles and Queen Camilla receive incredible gifts on second day of Italian state visit

The King and Queen were given a full ceremonial welcome to Italy with a spectacular flypast of the Red Arrows and their Italian counterparts, the Frecce Tricolori, as they met President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome.

The royal couple watched from the Terrace with him and his daughter Laura, as nine British and seven Italian jets trailed the distinctive red, white and blue colours of the UK and the red, white and green of Italy. Moments earlier they had arrived in the courtyard where the anthems of both countries were played and the King was invited to inspect a Guard of Honour in the formed by the Quirinale Band, Army, Navy, Air Force, Carabinieri and mounted Corazzieri Guards.

© Getty Images The King is on a state visit to Italy

Inside the Sala del Bronzino, they were joined by foreign secretary David Lammy and UK Ambassador to Rome Lord Llewellyn and the President introduced the royal couple to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani; Italian Ambassador to the UK Inigo Lambertini; Secretary General of the Quirinale, Mr Ugo Zampetti and Diplomatic Counsellor to the President, Ambassador Fabio Cassese. "We are very lucky to have him," the King said of Mr Lambertini.

The King and the President then posed for a photograph in front of the flags of both countries before a private meeting with the Queen and Laura in the President’s study, known as the Sala dei Colloqui. Speaking through an interpreter, Charles told his host: "This is my 18th visit here."

© Getty Images Charles spoke of his previous visits to Italy

"And I remember having you here at the Quirinale before on your visits to Rome," replied the President. After around 20 minutes of private conversation, the President presented honours to the royal couple. The King received the Knight Grand Cross with Collar of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Italy and presented the President with the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath.

"It goes back quite a long way," said the monarch. "It's just a token really of our appreciation, you’ve served for so long." "I'm humbled, your Majesty," he replied.

© Getty Images The King got an incredible honour

The Queen received Dame Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Italy. "I'm very honoured and humbled," she told her host. Palermo-born Sergio Mattarella, 83, is Italy's longest-serving President. He was first elected in January 2015 and again in January 2022. He lost his wife Marisa to cancer in 2012 and since becoming President, has been accompanied by his daughter, known as Signora Laura, at official events.

She and Camilla then departed to view a selection of antique books on horsemanship in the Biblioteca del Piffetti and toured the State Rooms of the 16th Century palace, where they chatted to staff preparing for tomorrow's State Banquet and carrying out repairs on tapestries and furniture.

© Getty Images Camilla and Laura toured several state rooms

The President and his daughter and the King and Queen were reunited to say their farewells in the Palace's Sala del Bronzino, which is hung with magnificent tapestries designed by the Florentine artist Bronzino.

© Getty Arrival for the day King Charles and Queen Camilla have enjoyed a warm ceremonial welcome in Rome.



© Getty Flypast King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Quirinale Palace in Rome watching a flypast.



© Getty The royal meeting Mr Mattarella was joined by his daughter Laura Mattarella, who acts in a first lady role as the president's wife died a number of years ago.





© Getty Inspecting the Guard Charles walked along the line of troops from the Italian army, navy and air force.



© Getty Official photos The group went inside, and before the president and the king sat down for talks, a demonstration of UK and Italian military co-operation was staged.



© Getty Images Royal guards The royal couple are going to be in Italy until Thursday.

Also on their visit today is a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and a visit to Rome's iconic Colosseum, where they will learn about the country's cultural heritage and restoration work on the monument.

The day will conclude with a reception held at the British embassy in Italy, where Charles will meet with representatives from the British-Italian community.