Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles and Queen Camilla receive incredible gifts on second day of Italian state visit
Subscribe
King Charles and Queen Camilla receive incredible gifts on second day of Italian state visit
King Charles and Queen Camilla are received by the President of the Italian Republic© Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla receive incredible gifts on second day of Italian state visit

The monarch and his wife are on a state visit in Italy

HELLO!
Deputy Online Editor
Senior Evening Writer
Emily Nash - London
Royal EditorLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

The King and Queen were given a full ceremonial welcome to Italy with a spectacular flypast of the Red Arrows and their Italian counterparts, the Frecce Tricolori, as they met President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome.

The royal couple watched from the Terrace with him and his daughter Laura, as nine British and seven Italian jets trailed the distinctive red, white and blue colours of the UK and the red, white and green of Italy. Moments earlier they had arrived in the courtyard where the anthems of both countries were played and the King was invited to inspect a Guard of Honour in the formed by the Quirinale Band, Army, Navy, Air Force, Carabinieri and mounted Corazzieri Guards.

King Charles standing with Sergio Mattarella© Getty Images
The King is on a state visit to Italy

Inside the Sala del Bronzino, they were joined by foreign secretary David Lammy and UK Ambassador to Rome Lord Llewellyn and the President introduced the royal couple to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani; Italian Ambassador to the UK Inigo Lambertini; Secretary General of the Quirinale, Mr Ugo Zampetti and Diplomatic Counsellor to the President, Ambassador Fabio Cassese. "We are very lucky to have him," the King said of Mr Lambertini.

The King and the President then posed for a photograph in front of the flags of both countries before a private meeting with the Queen and Laura in the President’s study, known as the Sala dei Colloqui. Speaking through an interpreter, Charles told his host: "This is my 18th visit here."

King Charles and Sergio Mattarella walking past an Italian flag© Getty Images
Charles spoke of his previous visits to Italy

"And I remember having you here at the Quirinale before on your visits to Rome," replied the President. After around 20 minutes of private conversation, the President presented honours to the royal couple. The King received the Knight Grand Cross with Collar of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Italy and presented the President with the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath.

"It goes back quite a long way," said the monarch. "It's just a token really of our appreciation, you’ve served for so long." "I'm humbled, your Majesty," he replied.

King Charles and Sergio Mattarella speaking on chairs© Getty Images
The King got an incredible honour

The Queen received Dame Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Italy. "I'm very honoured and humbled," she told her host. Palermo-born Sergio Mattarella, 83, is Italy's longest-serving President. He was first elected in January 2015 and again in January 2022. He lost his wife Marisa to cancer in 2012 and since becoming President, has been accompanied by his daughter, known as Signora Laura, at official events.

She and Camilla then departed to view a selection of antique books on horsemanship in the Biblioteca del Piffetti and toured the State Rooms of the 16th Century palace, where they chatted to staff preparing for tomorrow's State Banquet and carrying out repairs on tapestries and furniture.

Aerial photo of Queen Camilla and Laura Mattarella walking up some stairs© Getty Images
Camilla and Laura toured several state rooms

The President and his daughter and the King and Queen were reunited to say their farewells in the Palace's Sala del Bronzino, which is hung with magnificent tapestries designed by the Florentine artist Bronzino.

King Charles and Queen Camilla with Italian President Sergio Mattarella stand to attention © Getty

Arrival for the day

King Charles and Queen Camilla have enjoyed a warm ceremonial welcome in Rome.

King Charles and Queen Camilla stand on the terrasse of the Quirinale Presidential Palace© Getty

Flypast

King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Quirinale Palace in Rome watching a flypast.

King Charles and Queen Camilla standing© Getty

The royal meeting

Mr Mattarella was joined by his daughter Laura Mattarella, who acts in a first lady role as the president's wife died a number of years ago.


King Charles inspects the Guard of Honour in the courtyard during the ceremonial welcome ceremony© Getty

Inspecting the Guard

Charles walked along the line of troops from the Italian army, navy and air force.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at the Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome© Getty

Official photos

The group went inside, and before the president and the king sat down for talks, a demonstration of UK and Italian military co-operation was staged.

Queen Camilla and King Charles standing with royal guards and Sergio Mattarella© Getty Images

Royal guards

The royal couple are going to be in Italy until Thursday.

Also on their visit today is a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and a visit to Rome's iconic Colosseum, where they will learn about the country's cultural heritage and restoration work on the monument. 

The day will conclude with a reception held at the British embassy in Italy, where Charles will meet with representatives from the British-Italian community.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More