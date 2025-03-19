How King Charles and Queen Camilla will celebrate wedding anniversary differently this year

The King and Queen's state visit to Italy next month will coincide with a very special anniversary.

Charles and Camilla will celebrate two decades of marriage on 9 April – in the middle of their trip.

The tour from 7 to 10 April will include two state visits, to Rome and Ravenna in Italy, and separately the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church, in the Vatican – the smallest independent state in the world.

Typically, the couple mark their wedding anniversary privately, with the pair travelling up to Birkhall on the Balmoral estate in Scotland last year.

The state visit will include a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, despite the pontiff's continuing hospital treatment for double pneumonia.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "On Tuesday 8 April, and clearly subject to Pope Francis’s health, their majesties will visit the Holy See to join Pope Francis in celebrating the 2025 jubilee.

"Held traditionally once every 25 years, the jubilee is a special year for the Catholic Church; a year of reconciliation, prayer and walking together as 'Pilgrims of Hope', which is the jubilee's theme.

"The King and Queen will have an audience with Pope Francis. Their Majesties will also attend a service in the Sistine Chapel, focused on the theme of 'care for creation', reflecting Pope Francis's and His Majesty's long-standing commitment to nature."

Other highlights of the trip will see the UK and Italy's defence co-operation marked by a joint flypast over Rome by the Italian Air Force's aerobatic team, Frecce Tricolori, and by the RAF's Red Arrows.

Charles and Camilla's wedding

The then Prince of Wales finally married Camilla Parker Bowles on 9 April 2005 in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall.

Charles and Camilla had to postpone their nuptials by 24 hours so the then Prince could attend the funeral of Pope John Paul II.

Their low-key wedding was then followed by a Service of Prayer and Dedication at Windsor Castle, which the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and members of the royal family attended.

The late Queen also hosted a reception for the newlyweds at Windsor Castle.

Camilla wore two outfits on her wedding day, both designed by London-based duo, Antonia Robinson and Anna Valentine.

The first ensemble for the civil ceremony consisted of a knee-length cream dress and a feathered hat by Philip Treacy.

For their blessing, the bride changed into a floor-length embroidered pale blue and gold coat over a matching chiffon dress and accessorised with a spray of gold feathers in her hair.