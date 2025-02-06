Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles and Queen Camilla announce first major tour of 2025 - details
Subscribe
King Charles and Queen Camilla announce first major tour of 2025 - details
Charles and Camilla waving from plane at Sydney airport © Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla announce first major tour of 2025

Their Majesties will travel in spring

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The King and Queen will travel to Italy and Vatican City for an official state visit this spring, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Charles and Camilla will undertake engagements in Rome and Ravenna in early April, with the trip likely to coincide with the couple's 20th wedding anniversary on 9 April.

The visit will celebrate the "strong bilateral relationship between Italy and the UK," the palace says.

Their Majesties will also visit the Holy See to Pope Francis in marking the 2025 Jubilee Year. Traditionally held once every 25 years, the Jubilee is a  special year for the Catholic Church; a year of walking together as 'Pilgrims of Hope'.  

Charles and Camilla visited Italy together in 2017 as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, with the King last meeting with Pope Francis at Vatican City in 2019.

Charles and Camilla in Florence, Italy in 2017© Getty Images
Charles and Camilla in Florence, Italy in 2017

Ahead of their trip, the couple will be joined by the Italian Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Inigo Lambertini, Mrs Maria Grazia Lambertini and Italian-American actor Stanley Tucci, for a dinner in celebration of Slow Food and Slow Fashion at Highgrove on Friday.

The Slow Food movement began in Rome in 1986 as a protest against the opening of a McDonald's near the Spanish Steps in Rome. It works to promote the right to good, clean, and fair food for all, as part of the pursuit of prosperity and happiness as well as good for the people who grow it and good for the planet.

King Charles laughing with Holly Willoughby and Stanley Tucci© Getty Images
The King with actor Stanley Tucci as the Prince's Trust Awards in 2023

Meanwhile, Slow Fashion encourages consumers to purchase fewer, higher-quality items that last longer.

Students and alumni from The King's Foundation will attend a reception at the event to provide demonstrations on their work in sustainable fashion and traditional heritage skills, such as millinery, embroidery, furniture making and fashion design.

A tea party will be held at Highgrove House© Getty
A dinner will be held at the King's Gloucester home, Highgrove

The menu for the dinner has been created by world-renowned Chef, Francesco Mazzei and inspired by Italian-American actor Stanley Tucci, host of Tucci - The Heart of Italy.

The King and Queen's overseas trip comes after their long-haul visit to Australia and Samoa last October.

LISTEN: Is Princess Catherine the perfect royal?

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More