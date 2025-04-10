King Charles and Queen Camilla cause chaos as they make unexpected stop during tour - WATCH

King Charles and Queen Camilla caused chaos on Wednesday as they stepped out for another jam-packed day in Rome.

During the afternoon, the pair, who are currently in Italy on a four-day state visit, were swarmed by a sea of people as they strolled down a picturesque, cobbled street in the Italian capital.

© Getty Images The royals are in Italy on a four-day state visit

Charles and Camilla paused outside an ice cream shop where Queen Camilla, 77, was presented with a silver platter topped with a tub of golden ice cream. Beaming from ear to ear, King Charles's wife proceeded to accept the frozen dessert, before adding: "Thank you very much".

Locals were quick to catch a glimpse of the wholesome encounter, circling around Camilla as she took a moment out of her busy schedule to enjoy a local sweet treat.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla paused for ice cream after departing the Italian Parliament on Wednesday

Take a look at the moment in the video below…

WATCH: Chaos erupts as King and Queen stop for an ice cream