Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles and Queen Camilla cause chaos as they make unexpected stop during tour - WATCH
Subscribe
King Charles and Queen Camilla cause chaos as they make unexpected stop during tour - WATCH
king charles and queen camilla walking through Rome© Shutterstock

King Charles and Queen Camilla cause chaos as they make unexpected stop during tour - WATCH

The royal couple are in Italy on a four-day state visit

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

King Charles and Queen Camilla caused chaos on Wednesday as they stepped out for another jam-packed day in Rome.

During the afternoon, the pair, who are currently in Italy on a four-day state visit, were swarmed by a sea of people as they strolled down a picturesque, cobbled street in the Italian capital.

camilla in rome with ice cream© Getty Images
The royals are in Italy on a four-day state visit

Charles and Camilla paused outside an ice cream shop where Queen Camilla, 77, was presented with a silver platter topped with a tub of golden ice cream. Beaming from ear to ear, King Charles's wife proceeded to accept the frozen dessert, before adding: "Thank you very much".

Locals were quick to catch a glimpse of the wholesome encounter, circling around Camilla as she took a moment out of her busy schedule to enjoy a local sweet treat.

queen camilla holding tub of ice cream © Getty Images
Queen Camilla paused for ice cream after departing the Italian Parliament on Wednesday

Take a look at the moment in the video below…

WATCH: Chaos erupts as King and Queen stop for an ice cream

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More