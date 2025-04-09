The three words King Charles told Queen Camilla during romantic moment

The King and Queen shared a peek behind-the-scenes from their 20th wedding anniversary photoshoot, and now the monarch's endearing comment to his wife has been revealed.

The short clip showed Charles, 76, and Camilla, 77, smiling as they were snapped in the beautiful gardens of Villa Wolkonsky in Rome ahead of the start of their four-day state visit to Italy.

Echoing her original bridal look, the Queen wore an Anna Valentine white and beige coat, while the King was clad in a blue pinstriped suit and a grey patterned tie.

The footage showed the couple standing on a pathway in front of a wall of pink-coloured flowers, with Camilla reacting as Charles whispered to her.

WATCH: King Charles' sweet comment to Queen Camilla at anniversary photoshoot

According to expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman, the King sweetly said to his wife: "Look at me."

The comment made Camilla giggle in response as she quickly glanced at her husband during the photoshoot.

In the other images, the King and Queen are pictured near the Neronian arches, a branch of the Aqua Claudia, a Roman aqueduct supplying Rome.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace The pair kicked off their four-day state visit to Italy on Monday

The couple will spend their wedding anniversary on 9 April as guests of honour at a state banquet held in Rome.

Charles and Camilla are expected to be joined by leading figures from Italian life at the black-tie dinner, held as part of the couple's state visit.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace The pair posed for photos in the grounds of Villa Wollonsky

Highlights from the King and Queen's first day included a ceremonial welcome at the Quirinale Palace, where they viewed a flypast by the Frecce Tricolori and the Red Arrows and a visit to the Colosseum.

Charles and Camilla's love story

The monarch and his consort wed in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on 9 April 2005 following a romance that began when they were in their early 20s.

© Getty Charles and Camilla at their wedding blessing in 2005

Charles first met fun, confident Camilla on Windsor Great Park polo field in 1970 when he had just left the University of Cambridge, a year before he joined the Royal Navy.

No marriage proposal came despite the closeness between the pair and when the relationship cooled after Charles dedicated himself to his Navy career, Camilla wed cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and Charles later married Diana, Princess of Wales in 1981.

© Getty Camilla and Charles at a polo match in 1972

After Charles and Camilla both divorced – and Diana died in 1997 – Camilla's eventual emergence as Charles's long-term partner was part of a carefully planned PR campaign masterminded by the heir to the throne's spin doctor Mark Bolland.

Their first public appearance together was outside the Ritz hotel in London in 1999, dubbed Operation Ritz, where the mass of waiting photographers had been tipped off.

© Getty Charles and Camilla pictured together for the first time publicly in January 1999 as they leave The Ritz

At their wedding reception, held the same day as the Grand National, the late Queen Elizabeth II said about their romance: "They have overcome Becher's Brook and The Chair and all kinds of other terrible obstacles. They have come through and I’m very proud and wish them well.

"My son is home and dry with the woman he loves."

