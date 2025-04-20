King Charles leaves Prince Andrew out of official Easter post amid ongoing royal reshuffle

King Charles III and Queen Camilla led the royal family in attending the traditional Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, joined by several members of the family including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their respective spouses.

The appearance marked the King's continued gradual return to public life following his cancer diagnosis. However, one notable absence in the royal family's official Easter Instagram post has caught the attention of followers: Prince Andrew.

Though the Duke of York was present at the service, walking alongside Sarah, Duchess of York, he did not appear in any of the photographs shared on the @theroyalfamily Instagram account.

King Charles arrives for Easter Service at Windsor

The post, which included images of the King and Queen greeting the public, and other senior royals such as the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and James, Earl of Wessex, has prompted questions among commenters.

"Where is Andrew? I don’t see him in these pictures, I wonder why?" asked one follower. The post has since generated hundreds of comments and has reignited discussion around Prince Andrew's public role within the monarchy.

© Instagran The royal instagram account shared images of the royal family but omitted Prince Andrew

The Duke of York has kept a low profile in recent years, following his decision to step back from public duties in 2019 amid ongoing controversy. Though he remains a member of the royal family, he no longer carries out official engagements on behalf of the Crown.

This year’s Easter Sunday gathering comes after Prince Andrew did not attend the royal family’s Christmas Day walk in Sandringham. His appearance in Windsor marked his first public outing with the family since reports emerged about his links to a suspected Chinese spy, which drew renewed media scrutiny.

© UK Press via Getty Images It's Prince Andrew's first appearance alongside the royal family in months

The omission from the official Easter post aligns with King Charles' broader approach to modernising and streamlining the monarchy.

Since ascending to the throne, the King has maintained a focus on a more concise working royal team, with a renewed emphasis on transparency and public service.

© Instagram The King and Queen shared images from the Easter service on social media

While the Prince and Princess of Wales were not in attendance this year, choosing instead to spend the holiday privately in Norfolk with their children, the royal turnout remained strong. Notably absent also was Lady Louise Windsor, who is currently studying at the University of St Andrews.

© Instagram Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were included in the social media post

Earlier in the week, the King and Queen attended the Maundy Thursday service at Durham Cathedral, where Charles distributed Maundy money to 76 men and 76 women in honour of his age. It was one of his first public-facing duties since beginning treatment for cancer and was viewed as a positive step in his recovery.

