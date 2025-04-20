Princess Eugenie performs perfect curtsy to King Charles - watch

Princess Eugenie executed the perfect curtsy as she attended the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor.

The royal, 35, was seen performing the formal greeting to her uncle, King Charles, as he and Queen Camilla arrived at St George's Chapel.

Eugenie, who was joined by her husband, Jack Brooksbank, bobbed down into a curtsy as she smiled and waved.

Her sister, Princess Beatrice, 36, was also spotted curtsying as the royals lined up outside the chapel at the annual event.

Royal ladies normally bob down into a low curtsy and bow their heads in public if they're seeing the King or Queen for the first time that day. For men, the greeting is normally a neck bow.

© Max Mumby Princess Eugenie stunned in an all white look alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank

Eugenie looked elegant in a white belted Reiss coat and a veiled hat for the occasion, while Beatrice stunned in a forest green Beulah London midi dress.

York family outing

The royal sisters were also joined at the service by their parents – the Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

The former couple, who reside nearby in Windsor at Royal Lodge, made an unexpected appearance at the outing after skipping the Christmas gathering at Sandringham last December.

© UK Press via Getty Images It marked Prince Andrew's first appearance alongside the royal family in months

Prince Andrew missed the festivities in Norfolk amid the controversy surrounding his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

He stepped down from public life in November 2019 after criticism over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – and a few years later paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre, a woman he claimed never to have met.

© UK Press via Getty Images Eugenie and Sarah looked elegant in neutrals at the service

Eugenie was also absent from the Christmas Day church outing as she and her husband opted to spend the festive period with Jack's family instead.

The Princess and Jack share two sons – August, four, and Ernest, who turns two on 30 May.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice was joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Meanwhile, Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their second daughter Athena prematurely on 22 January.

Their daughter Sienna will turn four in September, while Edoardo's son, Wolfie, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang, recently celebrated his ninth birthday.