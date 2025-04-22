Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Who will attend Pope Francis' funeral? Confirmed dignitaries and royals revealed
Pope Francis in a wheelchair with breathing tube© Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

Pope Francis died on 21 April

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, prompting an outpouring of tributes from world leaders and major celebrities.

The Vatican has since confirmed that the pontiff's funeral will be held on Saturday 26 April at 10 am local time. The Pope's body is currently lying in the chapel of his private home, Casa Santa Marta, but on Wednesday it is due to be moved to St Peter's Basilica for public mourning.

Pope Francis' body lying in state© Getty Images
Pope is lying in state

Although an official guest list has not yet been confirmed, several dignitaries, including US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, have signalled their intention to be there.

King Charles has not yet confirmed his attendance, with Buckingham Palace waiting for an official invitation regarding who will represent the British royal family.

King Charles shaking hands with a cardinal at the funeral of Pope John Paul II© Getty Images
Charles was part of the British delegation at Pope John Paul II's funeral

At the funeral of Pope John Paul II, most countries sent delegations. Britain's was made up of the then Prince Charles, Tony Blair and his wife Cherie, Michael Howard and Charles Kennedy.

Scroll down to see those who will attend…

Queen Mathilde and King Philippe walking in a corridor© Photonews via Getty Images

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde became the first royals to confirm their attendance at the funeral. At the time of the late Pope's death, the royal couple shared their "great sadness".

Keir Starmer wearing glasses and a black suit jacket and white shirt© Christopher Furlong

Keir Starmer

The Prime Minister's official spokesperson confirmed that Keir Starmer would be attending the funeral on Saturday. When asked by reporters they responded that "you can expect the Prime Minister to attend".

Emmanuel Macron in front of a European Union flag© Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron told local reporters that he would be attending the funeral on Saturday. He is reported as saying: "We will attend the Pope's funeral as we should."

Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Jimmy Carter's funeral© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Donald and Melania Trump

The sitting US President and First Lady will be heading to the service, with the 78-year-old confirming the news on his Truth Social. "Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!" he posted.

Javier Milei at an event© Getty Images

Javier Milei

Javier Milei has confirmed that he will be at the funeral of Pope Francis, despite their differences, with the Argentine leader once calling him "an imbecile, the representative of evil on Earth". Francis originally hailed from Argentina, being born in the nation's capital of Buenos Aires.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of a Ukrainian flag© Global Images Ukraine via Getty

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reportedly planning on attending the funeral, with the politician having met the late Pope three times during his time in office.

Ursula von der Leyen in a blue suit© Getty Images

Ursula von der Leyen

The head of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has confirmed her attendance through her spokesperson. She will be joined by Antonio Costa, the head of the European Council.

Sergio Mattarella and Giorgia Meloni shaking hands with Pope Francis© Getty Images

Sergio Mattarella and Giorgia Meloni

The heads of the Italian government will be set to attend the funeral. The politicians recently played host to King Charles and Queen Camilla during their state visit to the country.

WATCH: Pope Francis dies at 88

