Who will attend Pope Francis' funeral? Confirmed dignitaries and royals revealed

Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, prompting an outpouring of tributes from world leaders and major celebrities.

The Vatican has since confirmed that the pontiff's funeral will be held on Saturday 26 April at 10 am local time. The Pope's body is currently lying in the chapel of his private home, Casa Santa Marta, but on Wednesday it is due to be moved to St Peter's Basilica for public mourning.

Although an official guest list has not yet been confirmed, several dignitaries, including US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, have signalled their intention to be there.

King Charles has not yet confirmed his attendance, with Buckingham Palace waiting for an official invitation regarding who will represent the British royal family.

At the funeral of Pope John Paul II, most countries sent delegations. Britain's was made up of the then Prince Charles, Tony Blair and his wife Cherie, Michael Howard and Charles Kennedy.

© Photonews via Getty Images King Philippe and Queen Mathilde Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde became the first royals to confirm their attendance at the funeral. At the time of the late Pope's death, the royal couple shared their "great sadness".



© Christopher Furlong Keir Starmer The Prime Minister's official spokesperson confirmed that Keir Starmer would be attending the funeral on Saturday. When asked by reporters they responded that "you can expect the Prime Minister to attend".

© Getty Images Emmanuel Macron French President Emmanuel Macron told local reporters that he would be attending the funeral on Saturday. He is reported as saying: "We will attend the Pope's funeral as we should."



© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Donald and Melania Trump The sitting US President and First Lady will be heading to the service, with the 78-year-old confirming the news on his Truth Social. "Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!" he posted.



© Getty Images Javier Milei Javier Milei has confirmed that he will be at the funeral of Pope Francis, despite their differences, with the Argentine leader once calling him "an imbecile, the representative of evil on Earth". Francis originally hailed from Argentina, being born in the nation's capital of Buenos Aires.



© Global Images Ukraine via Getty Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reportedly planning on attending the funeral, with the politician having met the late Pope three times during his time in office.



© Getty Images Ursula von der Leyen The head of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has confirmed her attendance through her spokesperson. She will be joined by Antonio Costa, the head of the European Council.



© Getty Images Sergio Mattarella and Giorgia Meloni The heads of the Italian government will be set to attend the funeral. The politicians recently played host to King Charles and Queen Camilla during their state visit to the country.

