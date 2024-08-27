How tall are European royals? The tallest monarchs revealed

It's quite easy to picture royalty as these grand gods and goddesses who tower over us mere mortals, but as it turns out, many have quite a relatable height, and it's more than likely that you'd be the taller one for any royal encounter.
While some of the royal men can tower over people, Prince William is an incredible 6'3, the royal ladies are more known for their petite frame. But when it comes to members of the royal families across Europe, who takes the crown on this occasion? Could it be Monaco's Princess Charlene, who was a former Olympic swimmer, or King Felipe of Spain?
Read on to find out...
King Felipe
Coming in at a towering 6'4, King Felipe is the tallest European monarch. The King of Spain has ruled the European nation since 2014, following the abdication of his father, King Juan Carlos.