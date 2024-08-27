Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How tall are European royals? The tallest monarchs revealed
Split image of King Felipe, Queen Maxima and Princess Charlene© Getty Images
Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
4 minutes ago
It's quite easy to picture royalty as these grand gods and goddesses who tower over us mere mortals, but as it turns out, many have quite a relatable height, and it's more than likely that you'd be the taller one for any royal encounter.

While some of the royal men can tower over people, Prince William is an incredible 6'3, the royal ladies are more known for their petite frame. But when it comes to members of the royal families across Europe, who takes the crown on this occasion? Could it be Monaco's Princess Charlene, who was a former Olympic swimmer, or King Felipe of Spain?

Read on to find out...

1/11

Full-body photo of King Felipe waking© Paolo Blocco

King Felipe

Coming in at a towering 6'4, King Felipe is the tallest European monarch. The King of Spain has ruled the European nation since 2014, following the abdication of his father, King Juan Carlos.

2/11

Full-body shot King Willem-Alexander in a brown suit walking by a car© Patrick van Katwijk

King Willem-Alexander

Although King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands stands at 6'2, he is tiny in comparison to Felipe, a full seven centimetres.

3/11

Full body image of King Frederik in a blue suit© Martin Sylvest Andersen

King Frederik

Although a mighty 6'0, King Frederik of Denmark loses out to Felipe and Willem-Alexander by another sizeable margin. Frederik is the most recent European monarch, acceding to the throne earlier this year.

4/11

Full-body image of Prince Albert in a white outfit© Jean Catuffe

Prince Albert

Albert, the Prince of Monaco stands at 5'9. The royal's height came in handy when he was an Olympic bobsledder.

5/11

Full-body shot of King Carl Gustaf in a black suit© Iwi Onodera

King Carl Gustaf

King Carl Gustaf of Sweden is the shortest male royal on this list with a height of 5'8, however, this means he just pips the tallest female royal.

6/11

Full-body shot of Queen Maxima in a green outfit© Patrick van Katwijk

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima is the tallest female royal on this list, and while like King Carl Gustaf Maxima is 5'8, she does stand a few centimetres shorter than the Swedish monarch.

7/11

Full-body image of Princess Charlene in a white dress© VALERY HACHE

Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene is another royal who stands in at 5'8, but she is just one centimetre shorter than Maxima.

8/11

Full-body image of Queen Mathilde in an orange dress© Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Queen Mathilde

Queen Mathilde is the Queen of Belgium and she stands in at an impressive 5'7.

9/11

Full-body shot of Queen Mary in navy-coloured outfit© Martin Sylvest Andersen

Queen Mary

Getting towards the shorter side of the list, Denmark's Queen Mary stands at 5'6.

10/11

Full body image of Queen Letizia in a pink dress© Carlos Alvarez

Queen Letizia

Despite her towering husband, Queen Letizia is actually tied for being the shortest royal on this list, standing in at 5'5.

11/11

Full-body image of Queen Silvia in a yellow and floral dress© Iwi Onodera

Queen Silvia

Letizia isn't the only royal lady who measures 5'5, and she is joined by Sweden's Queen Silvia.

