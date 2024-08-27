How tall are European royals? The tallest monarchs revealed

It's quite easy to picture royalty as these grand gods and goddesses who tower over us mere mortals, but as it turns out, many have quite a relatable height, and it's more than likely that you'd be the taller one for any royal encounter.

While some of the royal men can tower over people, Prince William is an incredible 6'3, the royal ladies are more known for their petite frame. But when it comes to members of the royal families across Europe, who takes the crown on this occasion? Could it be Monaco's Princess Charlene, who was a former Olympic swimmer, or King Felipe of Spain?

Read on to find out...

1/ 11 © Paolo Blocco King Felipe Coming in at a towering 6'4, King Felipe is the tallest European monarch. The King of Spain has ruled the European nation since 2014, following the abdication of his father, King Juan Carlos.



2/ 11 © Patrick van Katwijk King Willem-Alexander Although King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands stands at 6'2, he is tiny in comparison to Felipe, a full seven centimetres.

3/ 11 © Martin Sylvest Andersen King Frederik Although a mighty 6'0, King Frederik of Denmark loses out to Felipe and Willem-Alexander by another sizeable margin. Frederik is the most recent European monarch, acceding to the throne earlier this year.

4/ 11 © Jean Catuffe Prince Albert Albert, the Prince of Monaco stands at 5'9. The royal's height came in handy when he was an Olympic bobsledder.

5/ 11 © Iwi Onodera King Carl Gustaf King Carl Gustaf of Sweden is the shortest male royal on this list with a height of 5'8, however, this means he just pips the tallest female royal.

6/ 11 © Patrick van Katwijk Queen Maxima Queen Maxima is the tallest female royal on this list, and while like King Carl Gustaf Maxima is 5'8, she does stand a few centimetres shorter than the Swedish monarch.

7/ 11 © VALERY HACHE Princess Charlene Princess Charlene is another royal who stands in at 5'8, but she is just one centimetre shorter than Maxima.

8/ 11 © Geert Vanden Wijngaert Queen Mathilde Queen Mathilde is the Queen of Belgium and she stands in at an impressive 5'7.

9/ 11 © Martin Sylvest Andersen Queen Mary Getting towards the shorter side of the list, Denmark's Queen Mary stands at 5'6.

10/ 11 © Carlos Alvarez Queen Letizia Despite her towering husband, Queen Letizia is actually tied for being the shortest royal on this list, standing in at 5'5.

11/ 11 © Iwi Onodera Queen Silvia Letizia isn't the only royal lady who measures 5'5, and she is joined by Sweden's Queen Silvia.

