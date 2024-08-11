15 of the most emotional moments at the Olympics: from Duchess Sophie's cheering to Celine Dion's return and Andy Murray's final Games

The Olympic Games are always an emotional rollercoaster as athletes either see their dreams realised or sadly shattered in front of them.

The 2024 Games have been no different as they featured some notable departures with long-time British heroes like Andy Murray and Tom Daley standing down, while also featuring incredible returns from the likes of Simone Biles to Celine Dion appearing at the opening ceremony.

There have also been plenty of royal moments from the Duchess of Edinburgh losing her composure while cheering on Team GB and Princess Anne making her first international appearance since the concussion she sustained in June.

Scroll down to see HELLO!'s most emotional Olympic moments…

1/ 15 © Handout Celine Dion's return There was not a dry eye in the house when Celine Dion made her triumphant return at the conclusion of the Opening Ceremony. Performing from the Eiffel Tower, the Canadian-born singer made her first performance since she went public with her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome. It wasn't just viewers at home who were teary over the icon's return, as Celine was also visibly emotional as she performed for the watching world.

2/ 15 © Kevin Voigt Princess Anne's international trip The Princess Royal has been easing herself back into work since sustaining a concussion at the end of June. Paris marked the royal's first international trip and she was joined by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, to cheer on athletes at events like hockey, rugby sevens and rowing. Anne was even on hand to give out some of Team GB's medals, and appeared to be emotional with both Adam Peaty and the rowing team, with the latter achieving gold.

3/ 15 © Julian Finney Andy Murray's final match Andy Murray confirmed ahead of the Olympics that the Games would mark his final competitive match. Despite an emotional exit at Wimbledon, hearts were still moved as Andy played with doubles partner Dan Evans, with the pair dropping out at the quarter-finals against Team US.



4/ 15 © Clive Rose Tom Daley's final Games It wasn't just Andy who said goodbye to the Olympics, as five-time competitor Tom Daley also said farewell to the 10m platform. The diver had initially retired, but following the wishes of his young son Robbie, he returned for one final dive. Competing in the synchro event alongside Noah Williams, Tom managed to win a silver medal in front of his cheering family.

5/ 15 © Pascal Le Segretain Duchess Sophie's cheers The Duchess of Edinburgh is always a keen sports watcher and she got into the Olympic spirit as she watched the cycling. As Team GB cruised to Olympic glory, the emotions swept over Sophie, who hugged a nearby spectator in joy.



6/ 15 © Karwai Tang King Philippe braves the rain Belgium's Philippe couldn't help but show his pride for the Belgian athletes at the Games. Despite the heavy rain that plagued the Opening Ceremony, Philippe decided against a poncho as he supported his home nation.



7/ 15 © Clive Rose Adam Peaty's tears Adam Peaty was aiming to defend his Olympic gold medals from the 2020 Games, but sadly he was pipped to the post and had to settle for silver. Upon glimpsing his young son in the audience, Adam was overcome with emotion, embracing the boy.



8/ 15 © Karwai Tang Prince Albert at the skateboarding Although Monaco didn't compete in the skateboarding at the Olympics, Prince Albert was still in attendance and the royal looked emotional as he watched the stellar performances from the competing athletes.



9/ 15 © BSR Agency Simone Biles makes a grand return Simone Biles has been synonymous with gymnastic excellence, however, she made a shock departure from the 2020 Games to focus on her mental health. The move proved to be great for the athlete, who won three gold medals and a silver for her Olympic campaign. What a return!



10/ 15 © Carl Recine Queen Letizia's cheers It wasn't just Duchess Sophie who went viral for their support of Olympic heroes. Queen Letizia of Spain has been seen at numerous Spanish events cheering on her home country's athletes.



11/ 15 © Sam Barnes A mother's love Team GB's Matthew Hudson-Smith was hoping for gold in the 400m, but just lost out Quincy Smith of the United States. Matthew went to his family following the event, breaking down in tears in front of his mum, who showed her mother's love by wiping them from his eyes.



12/ 15 © BSR Agency King Willem-Alexander joins hockey players King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands cheered on plenty of his country's athletes during the Games. Following one of the hockey matches, the royal made his way down to the ground and was seen emotional as he applauded the players.



13/ 15 © Sarah Stier Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix's tears Due to her famous father, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix was one of the most talked about competitors for Team GB this year. Taking part in the synchro 10m alongside Lois Toulson, emotions got to the daughter of Fred Sirieix. Andrea was seen in tears on the podium, with her synchro partner sweetly wiping them away.

14/ 15 © KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV King Karl Gustaf makes athlete emotional Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis was one of the most spoken about athletes this year, with the star recreating his record-breaking appearances at previous European Championships. The athlete beamed with joy as Sweden's King and Queen, Carl Gustaf and Silvia, shook his hand following his gold medal.